Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty challenges players to put in ‘perfect performance’ at Rangers

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox on Saturday as massive underdogs.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty admits Dundee will need a “perfect performance” if they are to grab a big result at Rangers on Saturday.

But he’s backing his team to show why they’ve been one of the form sides in the Premiership in recent weeks.

Their last six games have seen 10 points picked up heading into the festive flurry of fixtures.

However, the record at Ibrox does not make good reading with no wins there since 2001 and no wins over the Gers in the last 14 meetings.

Rangers recent form has improved as well and Philippe Clement’s side are unbeaten at home in domestic competitions this term.

“The current Rangers team have improved in recent weeks,” Docherty said.

Scott Tiffoney takes on Dujon Sterling. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee lost away at Rangers in the League Cup in September. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“In the Tottenham game, I thought they were excellent and at the weekend, I thought they were excellent in the cup final as well.

“They do seem to be carrying a bit of form into the game, but that’s them.

“That’s Rangers, I can only concern myself with my own team.

“I do see a lot of players in good form.

“I’ve got a really talented group in there, good players.

“It’s just trying to get the best out of them on that 90-minute performance and, without scaring them about the opposition try to negate the strengths and try to exploit the weaknesses.

“It’s working with your squad on an individual basis and a team basis to make us as competitive as we can be.

“I’m always saying to players to look for that perfect performance.

“If I can get everybody focusing on that, then that perfect performance by every individual on the team could result in us picking up a good away win.”

‘Narrow the gap’

Dundee’s last trip to Ibrox did not go to plan with a 3-0 League Cup defeat ending in pretty comfortable fashion for the hosts.

However, Docherty points to his side’s October trip to Celtic where they frustrated the champions for an hour.

And he’s backing his players to set up the festive period with a good performance.

Tony Docherty was pleased with the display from his team in defeat at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty was pleased with the display from his team in defeat at Celtic in October. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“It’s difficult when there’s such a gulf in terms of finances and budgets and level of player,” the Dundee boss added.

“But listen, it’s very much a challenge.

“As a manager, you do all you can to try to narrow that gap. There’s a lot of things in possession and out of possession that we need to do well within a game plan.

“For example, the last time we went to Celtic Park, I thought we put in a really good performance.

“If we do that again, the boys take confidence for that.

“If we do a lot of these things right, it will give us a good chance of picking up something from the game.”

