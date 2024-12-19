Dundee United Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: ‘I’ll be back!’ Moult's absence will be a matter of weeks rather than months. By Alan Temple December 19 2024, 4:55pm December 19 2024, 4:55pm Share Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: ‘I’ll be back!’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5148803/louis-moult-injury-details-dundee-united-striker/ Copy Link 0 comment Louis Moult celebrates the opening goal against Kilmarnock prior to his previous injury. Image: SNS Louis Moult is likely to miss Dundee United’s festive fixtures after suffering shoulder ligament damage. Moult, 32, sustained the injury in last Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Motherwell and was referred for a scan to assess the extent of the injury. And it is understood the experienced striker is facing several weeks on the sidelines, albeit it is too early for the club to provide an exact prognosis. The news is a hammer-blow for Moult, who has looked sharp and effective in his last two Premiership outings – and found the net against the Steelmen. His burgeoning partnership with Sam Dalby also showed plenty of promise. Louis Moult, left, clutches his shoulder, and strike-partner Sam Dalby. Image: SNS The former Fir Park hero has only recently returned from a slight fracture to his knee which robbed him of two months. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Moult said: “Tough one to take personally, but I’ll be back.”
