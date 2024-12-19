Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: ‘I’ll be back!’

Louis Moult is likely to miss Dundee United’s festive fixtures after suffering shoulder ligament damage.

Moult, 32, sustained the injury in last Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Motherwell and was referred for a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

And it is understood the experienced striker is facing several weeks on the sidelines, albeit it is too early for the club to provide an exact prognosis.

The news is a hammer-blow for Moult, who has looked sharp and effective in his last two Premiership outings – and found the net against the Steelmen.

His burgeoning partnership with Sam Dalby also showed plenty of promise.

The former Fir Park hero has only recently returned from a slight fracture to his knee which robbed him of two months.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Moult said: “Tough one to take personally, but I’ll be back.”