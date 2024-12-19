Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: ‘I’ll be back!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult injury revealed as Dundee United striker vows: ‘I’ll be back!’

Moult's absence will be a matter of weeks rather than months.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult celebrates the opening goal against Kilmarnock prior to his previous injury. Image: SNS

Louis Moult is likely to miss Dundee United’s festive fixtures after suffering shoulder ligament damage.

Moult, 32, sustained the injury in last Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Motherwell and was referred for a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

And it is understood the experienced striker is facing several weeks on the sidelines, albeit it is too early for the club to provide an exact prognosis.

The news is a hammer-blow for Moult, who has looked sharp and effective in his last two Premiership outings – and found the net against the Steelmen.

His burgeoning partnership with Sam Dalby also showed plenty of promise.

Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult, left, clutches his shoulder, and strike-partner Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

The former Fir Park hero has only recently returned from a slight fracture to his knee which robbed him of two months.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Moult said: “Tough one to take personally, but I’ll be back.”

