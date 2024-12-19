10 historic clocks to visit in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 historic clocks to visit in and around Stirling

While Stirling may have temporarily lost two cherished clocks in recent history, there are plenty more to see.

St Ninians Old Parish Church has a spectacular clock tower. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
St Ninians Old Parish Church has a spectacular clock tower. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Across Stirling and Stirlingshire, there are many treasured clocks – some of which have been standing for hundreds of years.

The unexpected loss of both the Christie Clock in September 2023 and Bridge of Allan’s Paterson Memorial Clock earlier this month devastated many locals.

Thankfully, both landmarks are due to be reinstated in the future.

But, for now, why not tick another clock or two off your list?

Here are 10 spectacular Stirling clocks to take the time to see.

1. Bridge Clock Tower

Hundreds of cars pass the Bridge Clock Tower daily. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

One of Stirling’s most iconic clocks is located in the centre of Customs Roundabout, hence why it is often called the Clock Roundabout by locals.

The Bridge Clock Tower was gifted by Provost Bayne in the early 20th century.

Those coming from the north or working at livestock marts used the clock to keep track of the time.

It wasn’t always part of the roundabout – the Inner Relief Road wasn’t built until 1971.

Address: Customs Roundabout, Union Street, Stirling, FK8 1NX

2. Deanston Clock Tower

A playpark is by the memorial clock tower. Image: Google Street View

The village of Deanston, near Doune, was designed to house local mill workers.

Its clock tower was built in honour of Lady Margaret Muir, who died in 1929.

She was known to be a “kindly lady” and a “generous friend of the village”.

Address: Teith Road, Deanston, FK16 6AJ

3. Athenaeum Clock

The Athenaeum is a well-known landmark in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Athenaeum, which is located at the top of King Street in the city centre, opened in 1817 as a library.

It was built on a meat market and was used as offices for the Burgh Council from 1975.

While tourists are often seen snapping photos of the statue of William Wallace, the building’s ornate clock face is also worth a second look.

Address: 65 King Street / 2 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

4. St Ninians Clock Tower

St Ninians is home to a spectacular clock tower. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In 1746, St Ninians Old Parish Church was used to store powder by the Jacobites, and an explosion destroyed most of the building,

Today, the clock tower still stands tall and is a beautiful place to visit.

Address: Kirk Wynd, St Ninians, Stirling, FK7 9AJ

5. Allan Park South Church

The iconic Allan Park South Church is well known to locals. Image: Google Street View

The former Allan Park South Church was sold earlier this year, with potential to become a restaurant.

The impressive building has a beautiful clock tower, as well as lovely stained glass windows.

Address: Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2QJ

6. Dunblane Cathedral

Dunblane Cathedral has been sacred for more than 1,000 years. Image: James McDowall/Shutterstock

One of Dunblane’s most spectacular buildings is its cathedral, which also has a tremendous clock tower.

It has nine change-ringing bells and has stood tall for hundreds of years.

Address: The Cross, Dunblane, FK15 0AQ

7. Kilmadock Parish Church

Kilmadock Parish Church in Doune is stunning. Image: Shutterstock

Doune’s Kilmadock Parish Church is home to another fantastic clock.

The rectangular building has a clock face on all four sides of the tower and is beautiful to look at.

Address: Main Street, Doune, FK16 6DL

8. The Bruce Memorial Church

Stirling has dozens of churches with great clocks. Image: Google Street View

The Bruce Memorial Church in Cambusbarron is the site of another stunning Stirling clock.

Nestled beneath the spire, the clock compliments the fine architecture on display.

Address: St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron, Stirling, FK7 9NU

9. St Kessog’s Church

Callander’s iconic St Kessog’s Church. Image: Shutterstock

Callander locals and visitors alike will be familiar with the town’s iconic church.

The Ancaster Square building is impressive, tall and steepled, with a clock face incorporated.

Address: Ancaster Square, Callander, FK17 8ED

10. Buchlyvie Village Hall

The small village of Buchlyvie is home to a striking clock tower. Image: Google Street View

Those who have driven through Buchlyvie may have been surprised by the village’s striking clock tower.

Attached to the village hall, this feature is thought to have been built in honour of Alexander Harvie who contributed around £500 to the building.

Address: Main Street, Buchlyvie, Stirling, FK8 3LU

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

