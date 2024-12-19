10 historic clocks to visit in and around Stirling

Across Stirling and Stirlingshire, there are many treasured clocks – some of which have been standing for hundreds of years.

The unexpected loss of both the Christie Clock in September 2023 and Bridge of Allan’s Paterson Memorial Clock earlier this month devastated many locals.

Thankfully, both landmarks are due to be reinstated in the future.

But, for now, why not tick another clock or two off your list?

Here are 10 spectacular Stirling clocks to take the time to see.

1. Bridge Clock Tower

One of Stirling’s most iconic clocks is located in the centre of Customs Roundabout, hence why it is often called the Clock Roundabout by locals.

The Bridge Clock Tower was gifted by Provost Bayne in the early 20th century.

Those coming from the north or working at livestock marts used the clock to keep track of the time.

It wasn’t always part of the roundabout – the Inner Relief Road wasn’t built until 1971.

Address: Customs Roundabout, Union Street, Stirling, FK8 1NX

2. Deanston Clock Tower

The village of Deanston, near Doune, was designed to house local mill workers.

Its clock tower was built in honour of Lady Margaret Muir, who died in 1929.

She was known to be a “kindly lady” and a “generous friend of the village”.

Address: Teith Road, Deanston, FK16 6AJ

3. Athenaeum Clock

The Athenaeum, which is located at the top of King Street in the city centre, opened in 1817 as a library.

It was built on a meat market and was used as offices for the Burgh Council from 1975.

While tourists are often seen snapping photos of the statue of William Wallace, the building’s ornate clock face is also worth a second look.

Address: 65 King Street / 2 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

4. St Ninians Clock Tower

In 1746, St Ninians Old Parish Church was used to store powder by the Jacobites, and an explosion destroyed most of the building,

Today, the clock tower still stands tall and is a beautiful place to visit.

Address: Kirk Wynd, St Ninians, Stirling, FK7 9AJ

5. Allan Park South Church

The former Allan Park South Church was sold earlier this year, with potential to become a restaurant.

The impressive building has a beautiful clock tower, as well as lovely stained glass windows.

Address: Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2QJ

6. Dunblane Cathedral

One of Dunblane’s most spectacular buildings is its cathedral, which also has a tremendous clock tower.

It has nine change-ringing bells and has stood tall for hundreds of years.

Address: The Cross, Dunblane, FK15 0AQ

7. Kilmadock Parish Church

Doune’s Kilmadock Parish Church is home to another fantastic clock.

The rectangular building has a clock face on all four sides of the tower and is beautiful to look at.

Address: Main Street, Doune, FK16 6DL

8. The Bruce Memorial Church

The Bruce Memorial Church in Cambusbarron is the site of another stunning Stirling clock.

Nestled beneath the spire, the clock compliments the fine architecture on display.

Address: St Ninians Road, Cambusbarron, Stirling, FK7 9NU

9. St Kessog’s Church

Callander locals and visitors alike will be familiar with the town’s iconic church.

The Ancaster Square building is impressive, tall and steepled, with a clock face incorporated.

Address: Ancaster Square, Callander, FK17 8ED

10. Buchlyvie Village Hall

Those who have driven through Buchlyvie may have been surprised by the village’s striking clock tower.

Attached to the village hall, this feature is thought to have been built in honour of Alexander Harvie who contributed around £500 to the building.

Address: Main Street, Buchlyvie, Stirling, FK8 3LU

