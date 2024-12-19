Comrie ‘harassment’ to end with removal of parking restrictions

Parking restrictions in Comrie are to be removed after causing “misery” to residents.

After a public outcry, parking restrictions will be removed from the Perthshire village.

It follows a public meeting where locals and politicians called for the measures to be scrapped.

Road markings had faded over time meaning cars were parking on streets without facing fines.

The council then replaced the signs and residents found themselves being “harassed” by traffic wardens.

These restrictions will now be removed from parts of Drummond Street up to Ancaster Lane, and on Dundas Street.

MP hails U-turn on Comrie parking restrictions

MP Pete Wishart MP and MSP Jim Fairlie held the meeting in September to discuss solutions.

In response to the decision, Mr Wishart said: “I am delighted that progress is being made to sort out Comrie’s parking palaver, after the misery it has been causing local residents.

“In summer, Jim Fairlie and I became inundated with correspondence about this issue.

“Seemingly out of the blue, locals found themselves being harassed by parking wardens, who began aggressively enforcing restrictions that most people in the village didn’t even know existed.

“In response, we held a well-attended public meeting to hear the views of the community, and the message was loud and clear – the restrictions were causing nothing but problems.

“We relayed this to PKC and called for urgent action to be taken.

“I understand that, following a request from ward councillors, most of the parking restrictions will now be removed and council officers will also be looking to identify new areas of parking provision, which I hope will provide residents with some much-needed peace of mind.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been asked for comment.