Comrie ‘harassment’ to end with removal of parking restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Comrie ‘harassment’ to end with removal of parking restrictions

The decision follows a public outcry.

By Lucy Scarlett
A85 Drummond Street, Comrie
Drummond Street in Comrie. Image: Google Street View

Parking restrictions in Comrie are to be removed after causing “misery” to residents.

After a public outcry, parking restrictions will be removed from the Perthshire village.

It follows a public meeting where locals and politicians called for the measures to be scrapped.

Road markings had faded over time meaning cars were parking on streets without facing fines.

The council then replaced the signs and residents found themselves being “harassed” by traffic wardens.

These restrictions will now be removed from parts of Drummond Street up to Ancaster Lane, and on Dundas Street.

MP hails U-turn on Comrie parking restrictions

MP Pete Wishart MP and MSP Jim Fairlie held the meeting in September to discuss solutions.

In response to the decision, Mr Wishart said: “I am delighted that progress is being made to sort out Comrie’s parking palaver, after the misery it has been causing local residents.

“In summer, Jim Fairlie and I became inundated with correspondence about this issue.

Fifty people attended September’s meeting. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Seemingly out of the blue, locals found themselves being harassed by parking wardens, who began aggressively enforcing restrictions that most people in the village didn’t even know existed.

“In response, we held a well-attended public meeting to hear the views of the community, and the message was loud and clear – the restrictions were causing nothing but problems.

“We relayed this to PKC and called for urgent action to be taken.

“I understand that, following a request from ward councillors, most of the parking restrictions will now be removed and council officers will also be looking to identify new areas of parking provision, which I hope will provide residents with some much-needed peace of mind.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been asked for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

A seal pokes it head out the water.
Photographer reveals secrets behind stunning shot of seal rarely-seen in Perth
Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
McKays’ Head Chef Richard Kirby and Deputy Manager Ashleigh Dobson.
Pitlochry hotel steps in to save Christmas Day dinner for 150 people
Weather warning.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings…
Glenfarg Community Centre could soon have a late-night bar. Image: Kenny Smith
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Holiday let refused and 12am bar idea for community centre
Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen
Auctioneer Nick Burns kneeling in front of large cabinet with torch shining off mirrored door.
Eyes of world on Perth as 'Aladdin's cave' auction smashes expectations
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Apology as 'technical issues' block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting
4
The community council standing with Riverside Primary pupils.
How one Perth neighbourhood is tackling youth gangs
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets' poo for research

Conversation