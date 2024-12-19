At least 180 jobs ‘guaranteed’ for Methil yard as Harland and Wolff buy-out confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

At least 180 jobs ‘guaranteed’ for Methil yard as Harland and Wolff buy-out confirmed

As part of the deal, Spanish state-owned Navantia had to secure 90% of the jobs and conditions for a minimum of two years.

By Paul Malik
Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray at Methil yard, talking with staff following a deal for Navantia UK to buy the yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray at Methil yard, talking with staff following a deal for Navantia UK to buy the yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

Around 180 jobs have been guaranteed for two years at a Fife shipyard after a deal to buy debt-laden Harland and Wolff was officially confirmed.

Spanish state-owned engineering firm Navantia will buy all four Harland & Wolff sites, including Methil and Arnish, it was announced on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Navantia had to promise 90% of the workforce at the Fife site would have their jobs and conditions protected for up to two years.

There are around 200 members of staff currently employed at the Methil yard, which has supported generations of families in the area with skilled work.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray visited the docks on Thursday.

He said the “work pipeline” was now in place which could lead not just to jobs being saved, but “hundreds” more being created.

Navantia deal for Methil yard

Speculation on Methil yard’s future had grown since September, after Harland and Wolff was placed in administration with debts of around £160 million.

The exact sum paid by Navantia for the four shipyards has not been disclosed, but it is understood to stand at close to £70m.

Ministers refused a loan plea from Harland and Wolff after it was forced into a restructure, maintaining a “market solution” was the best way to secure the yards’ future.

GMB warns of ‘squander’

While the news was broadly welcomed by unions, GMB warned the recent history of Methil yard has been one of squander.

The union wants the engineering excellence on offer in Methil to turn the site into one that thrives, rather than one that merely “survives”.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour, said: “The priority now is to ensure the future of these yards is not just secure but sustainable.

“The workforce in Scotland has endured too many false dawns and deserves certainty, investment and detailed plans.

“These yards are full of engineering excellence, experience and potential and should be thriving not just surviving.

Staff at work in Methil yard on Thursday. Image: Paul Malik/ DC Thomson.

“If operations like this do not have a long-term, profitable place in Scotland’s industrial landscape, supporting good jobs and local communities, then Scotland is doing something very wrong.

“The recent history of these yards has been one of squandered opportunities and that must end.”

‘Early Christmas present’

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray told The Courier: “It is the best Christmas present the workforce here could have got.

“It is great for Methil, great for Fife and the whole of Scotland.

“Because of the world class workforce and potential here, it was not a difficult sell for Navantia.

“The workers I have spoken with here are very excited to show what they can do.

“We said there would be a market solution (to securing the four yards). Navantia is a private company which is partly owned by the Spanish government.

Ian Murray on his visit to Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/ DC Thomson.

“We could not justify the export guarantee the yards wanted and that was the right thing to do at the time.

“The Scotland Office worked very closely with the Department of Trade to make sure all four yards stayed together with that market solution, and this is the one that comes today.

“The potential for this yard is huge. And hopefully today (Thursday) is the starting point of realising that.

“There were two large policy specifications, from the Scotland Office point of view, was that the yards stayed together and the workforce was protected. And 90% of the workforce is now protected for two years.

“But it is not about the minimum, it is now about the potential and the upskilling of people and how many will need to work here to fulfil the potential of Methil yard.

“It’s not just been about saving that 90%, but how we build on that number and how many hundreds we can get in here.

“Methil is a fantastic yard to look at fabrication and a fantastic yard to look at off-shore wind. We need to make sure we have all of these things working together.

“And we could end up in a situation in 18 months time where there’s a capacity issue, rather than a work issue. So the pipeline of work is there, the potential is there, and the workforce here is delighted about the announcement and very keen to get on and show what they can do.”

 

More from Business

Gayle sits at the bar and enjoys a cocktail at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Broughty Ferry
5
Dundee entrepreneur Graeme Carling. Image: United Capital.
Dundee entrepreneur Graeme Carling on his global hunt for deals
3
Kingdom FM breakfast show hosts Dave Connor and Vanessa Motion. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Kingdom FM to become Original 106 in radio rebrand
Methil Yard, Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Fife jobs saved as Harland and Wolff yard bought by Spanish rival
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
Perthshire lodge company liquidated and residents ordered to leave
2
Conar Fleming is relishing his new role as a trainee undertaker at Affertons. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR
Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker
The Capercaillie for sale in Killin
Popular Stirlingshire bar and restaurant with accommodation on sale for under £250k
Priests taking part in a celebratory mass at Notre Dame last week, wearing robes using Perthshire-made wool. Image: Macnaughton Holdings.
Perthshire luxury wool used in Notre Dame opening ceremony watched by millions
Sarah Thomson, left, receiving her Businesswoman of the Year award from Joyce White OBE Image: Supplied.
Fife canoe boss who lost ability to walk named businesswoman of the year
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Campaign to raise millions of pounds for Eden Project Dundee to start next…
23

Conversation