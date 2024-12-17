Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent to specialist ahead of Celtic showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent to specialist ahead of Celtic showdown

The Tangerines' No.9 suffered a heavy knock to his shoulder.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic. Image: SNS

Dundee United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a shoulder injury sustained by key striker Louis Moult against Motherwell.

Moult, 32, left Fir Park with his arm in a sling – a “precaution”, according to boss Jim Goodwin – following a heavy fall during Saturday’s 4-3 thriller in North Lanarkshire.

He has been referred to a specialist to assess the damage, with the results expected later this week.

Goodwin, whose side host Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday, is reluctant to speculate on the time-frame of any potential absence until he receives the prognosis on Moult’s setback.

Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult, left, clutches his shoulder, and strike-partner Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Moulty hurt his shoulder in the game on Saturday, unfortunately, so he is a concern.

“It (the sling) was more of a precautionary measure after the game, but his shoulder has definitely given him a bit of bother.

“So, he’ll get a scan on that this week, and we’ll see how that transpires. We won’t know the extent of things until we get those results.”

Goodwin: Another spell out is last thing Moult needs

Any sustained spell on the sidelines would be a hammer-blow for Moult, who only recently returned from a two-month absence due to a knee injury.

He has looked bright in his last two outings – finding the net against the Steelmen – and shows signs of cultivating a fine partnership with Sam Dalby in attack.

Goodwin has his fingers crossed that the striker’s momentum will not be too badly interrupted.

Louis Moult notched his second goal in as many matches
Louis Moult celebrates the opening goal against Kilmarnock prior to his previous injury. Image: SNS

“Moulty is a great finisher and both himself and Sam (Dalby) have played really well together in the last couple of games,” said the United boss.

“He’s already had a lengthy spell out with the fracture in his leg, so the last thing Moulty needs now is another stint on the sidelines.

“Hopefully, we can get him back and nothing too serious comes from it.”

