Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent to specialist ahead of Celtic showdown

Dundee United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a shoulder injury sustained by key striker Louis Moult against Motherwell.

Moult, 32, left Fir Park with his arm in a sling – a “precaution”, according to boss Jim Goodwin – following a heavy fall during Saturday’s 4-3 thriller in North Lanarkshire.

He has been referred to a specialist to assess the damage, with the results expected later this week.

Goodwin, whose side host Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday, is reluctant to speculate on the time-frame of any potential absence until he receives the prognosis on Moult’s setback.

Goodwin said: “Moulty hurt his shoulder in the game on Saturday, unfortunately, so he is a concern.

“It (the sling) was more of a precautionary measure after the game, but his shoulder has definitely given him a bit of bother.

“So, he’ll get a scan on that this week, and we’ll see how that transpires. We won’t know the extent of things until we get those results.”

Goodwin: Another spell out is last thing Moult needs

Any sustained spell on the sidelines would be a hammer-blow for Moult, who only recently returned from a two-month absence due to a knee injury.

He has looked bright in his last two outings – finding the net against the Steelmen – and shows signs of cultivating a fine partnership with Sam Dalby in attack.

Goodwin has his fingers crossed that the striker’s momentum will not be too badly interrupted.

“Moulty is a great finisher and both himself and Sam (Dalby) have played really well together in the last couple of games,” said the United boss.

“He’s already had a lengthy spell out with the fracture in his leg, so the last thing Moulty needs now is another stint on the sidelines.

“Hopefully, we can get him back and nothing too serious comes from it.”