Person pulled from River Tay after rescue operation in Dundee

A person has been pulled from the water after a rescue operation on the River Tay in Dundee.

Responders were alerted to a person in the water, close to the Tay Road Bridge, on Tuesday night.

Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were deployed at 8.33pm to assist police and Coastguard Rescue Teams with the operation.

The person was rescued by lifeboat crews and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Their condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We were called to assist a person in the water near the Tay Road Bridge in Dundee on Tuesday evening.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams and both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats attended and the person was successfully recovered.

“They were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.