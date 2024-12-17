Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss opens up on worst feeling EVER after St Mirren collapse and explains sub dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss opens up on worst feeling EVER after St Mirren collapse and explains sub dilemma

The McDiarmid Park head coach has admitted trying to mask weaknesses in the Perth squad.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s gut-wrenching defeat to St Mirren left Simo Valakari lower than he’s ever been in his 30-plus years in football.

And the Perth boss admitted that the late collapse was a case of old shortcomings in his team resurfacing.

Valakari included his own decision not to make any second half substitutions in the post-match debrief into a 2-1 weekend lead turning into a 3-2 defeat.

He also expanded on the fact that at the core of his work since taking over from Craig Levein has been finding a way to maximise the assets in his squad and mask the deficiencies.

“I have to be honest,” said Valakari. “I’ve never felt this bad after a football match.

“Not as a player and not as a coach.

“And I have been involved in a lot of games and a lot of bad defeats.

“I know how hard it is to get a win in this league, even more so a comeback win.

“We threw it away.

“When I say ‘we’, I was a very big part of that – by my actions, or not doing any actions!

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“Nothing has changed since the first day I came in.

“I see a very talented group of players with potential. We have a lot of strengths in our team.

“But when I say ‘nothing has changed’, I mean we have been trying to hide our weaknesses because the weaknesses are still a very big part of our team.

“In some moments we have been able to hide our weaknesses and play to our strengths.

“But in this match, those weaknesses very much came back to haunt us.

“We need to get our strengths even better so we can hold it completely for 90 minutes and work on our weaknesses so they don’t come back to haunt us again.”

Three strikers explanation

Reflecting on his bold team selection, which backfired in the first half, Valakari explained: “I made a decision to start with three strikers – and Nicky (Clark) – because Sven (Sprangler) was not there and we needed to do something differently.

“St Mirren are a very physical team and I knew they would press us strongly.

“So the plan was for our three strikers to hold their back five and give more freedom and overloads for our building up phases.

“But it was so tempting for the players to see our three strikers and get the ball to them as quickly as possible.

Adama Sidibeh tries to hold the ball up against St Mirren.
St Johnstone didn’t use Adama Sidibeh to good effect in the first half against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“That was the worst thing we could do because we ended up playing a style of game that doesn’t allow us to compete.

“In the second half we got more players into midfield – when we had possession, Drey (Wright) moved inside to be an inverted full-back, which gave us an outlet and helped get us the second goal.

“Both goals were great examples of how we can do things.”

No subs

Three points slipped through Saints’ fingers in a dramatic finale to the Premiership contest.

Valakari admitted that he was seriously considering a defensive-minded substitution to protect their lead as the minutes ticked away but stressed that wouldn’t necessarily have guaranteed victory.

The Finn said: “At 2-1, of course, when you look back now, should I have made some changes? Yes.

“I had sent Kyle Cameron to warm-up and was thinking about going to a back three.

“But I was also thinking that I have been asking my players to be brave. What message would I be sending on to the field to put another defender on?

“That was my thought process.

“It’s easy now to say that putting an extra defender or midfielder on, instead of a striker, would have been the right choice.

“This game was a good example of showing that just because we had four attackers on the pitch, it didn’t mean we were better going forward.

“So it didn’t automatically mean that if we put another defender or midfielder on we would have been better at the back.

“It’s about how you deal with moments.

“We are not afraid of mistakes. We will own our mistakes, myself included, and we will learn.”

Jason Holt turns his back and concedes a penalty against St Mirren.
Jason Holt conceded a penalty against St Mirren.

Valakari added: “The third goal can happen – we lost all composure.

“Jason Holt puts his heart and soul into every game for this club.

“When he’s gone to block the shot he has lost his clear way of thinking and just wanted to stop it in anyway he could. Hands were up and everything, instead of having calmness.

“It’s a very thin line. We want to be brave and not be passive.

“We’re not quite there yet and we paid a huge price on Saturday.”

