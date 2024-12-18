Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed

Stagecoach has u-turned on its "dangerous" decision to axe an express bus stop in the Fife town.

By Claire Warrender
The Cupar bus stop cut affected express services between Dundee and Edinburgh. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Cupar residents have declared victory in their campaign to reinstate an axed bus stop.

Stagecoach has bowed to pressure after 84-year-old Val Hynson went door to door with a petition, gaining 260 signatures.

She was backed by Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy and MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Cupar Councillor Margaret Kennedy opposed the bus stop cut.
They said the decision to drop the Thomastoun stop from the X54 and X59 Dundee to Edinburgh routes was dangerous.

And The Courier also offered support as part of our campaign against bus service cuts across Fife and Tayside.

The Cupar cut provoked outrage.

It meant an extra walk up to the trading estate where the stop has no shelter.

And many people had to cross the busy A91 twice.

Val said: “I’m so glad the Thomastoun bus stop will be reinstated.

“I can now safely get the bus to Edinburgh again.”

‘Whole community felt strongly about bus stop cut’

She added: “The alternative stop had poor lighting, no shelter on one side of the road and no crossing island to get to it.

“Getting to it and waiting didn’t feel safe at all.

The alternative bus stop on the A91 in Cupar is on a narrow path with no shelter.
The alternative bus stop on the A91 in Cupar is on a narrow path with no shelter. Image: Google.

“I knew I wanted to do something about it so I went door to door with a petition to see if others felt the same.

“The whole community felt strongly about getting the bus stop back.”

Ms Kennedy and Ms Chamberlain have also welcomed the u-turn.

The Liberal Democrat politicians met Stagecoach officials to hammer home the negative impact of the change.

Meanwhile, Sustainable Cupar Active Travel Group made their opposition known.

‘Improvements in reliability’

Stagecoach said last year the Cupar bus stop cut was necessary to keep timetables on track.

They blamed the move on increased journey times caused by higher traffic volumes and 20mph zones in some areas.

However, they confirmed it has now been reinstated.

A spokesperson said: “Over recent months, we’ve seen an improvement in reliability on these services, so have re-introduced this stop based on community feedback.

“We will continue to monitor service reliability and patronage in this area.

“This stop will also continue to be served by service X24 and all other local bus services.”

Cuts to dozens of bus stops served by the X58, X60 and X61 will remain in place.

The Cupar bus stop cut affected express services between Dundee and Edinburgh.
The Cupar bus stop cut affected express services between Dundee and Edinburgh.
