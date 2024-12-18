Revised plans for multi-million-pound St Andrews golf resort branded ‘monstrous’

Revised plans for a major St Andrews golf resort have been described as monstrous and compared to 1950s East Germany.

Developers Alvarez and Marsal Golf have scrapped their original proposals for a multi-million-pound private club at Feddinch in a bid to appease neighbours.

And they have now unveiled new images of what they hope to achieve.

The changes follow complaints from Cameron Community Council that the original design would dominate the St Andrews skyline over a very wide area.

Alvarez and Marsal managing director Tyler J Kirsch believes they now strike the right balance between better designs and preserving the area’s character.

However, Feddinch residents are far from impressed.

One man described the buildings as being in a “grey brutalistic-cubanism style”.

And he stated: “It would fit in well in 1950s East Germany but is totally out of place among the local landscape.”

He now plans to ask Fife Council to give the public a say on the revised Feddinch plans by reopening the consultation process.

And he added: “It is scandalous, skulduggerous and undemocratic that the developer has submitted such a monstrous architectural proposal after the public consultation has closed.”

Campaigners ‘hope common sense will prevail’

Meanwhile, Ewan McKay, who lives next to the development, is shocked by the latest development.

“There is no way the design could be considered compatible with that in the area,” he said.

“And to be frank, the accompanying narrative in their latest presentation did little to please residents.”

Mr McKay says neighbours are in favour of previously-approved plans for Feddinch.

These involved developing existing steadings rather than new buildings.

“One can only hope common sense will prevail,” he said.

New Feddinch resort plans smaller and more discrete

Mr Kirsch says the new designs include a cut to the overall footprint.

The original plan showed three-storey buildings which were twice the length of the Old Course Hotel.

However, they have now been reduced in height and lowered into the ground.

A simpler, more natural palette of colours is also planned in a bid to create a more discrete effect.

Mr Kirsch added: “The refinements to our design reflect the valuable feedback we have received from neighbours and the community.

Spa and six houses included in proposal

“We remain committed to delivering a world-class golf course that will bring substantial economic benefits to St Andrews.”

A&M Golf lodged their planning application in August, two years after buying the 100-acre site.

It includes an 18-hole golf course, hotel, a gatehouse, floodlit driving range, spa, six houses and an events venue.