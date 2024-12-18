Parole concerns of Fife rape survivor will ‘be taken seriously’, says Justice Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Parole concerns of Fife rape survivor will ‘be taken seriously’, says Justice Secretary

Angela Constance MSP says she is open to improving the experience of survivors like Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson who have called for reforms to the system.

By Sean O'Neil
Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson give evidence to the Justice Committee
Concerns over the parole system raised by a Fife rape survivor “will be taken seriously” the Justice Minister has said.

Angela Constance MSP was responding to calls for reform from Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson who want to see wide-ranging reforms to the current process.

Hannah is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig who was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in 2023.

Survivors Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson at a Taylor Swift concert together. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

Ellie’s attacker, Daniel McFarlane, is being considered by the panel on Wednesday having served just half his sentence.

He was jailed for five years in 2022 for two rapes at Glasgow University between 2017 and 2018.

The pair want to see better communication for survivors, more transparency and for criminals to admit their guilt before being paroled.

Open to improving parole system

Responding to Hannah and Ellie’s campaign, Ms Constance, Scotland’s Justice Secretary, told The Courier she is open to making improvements to the process.

The two survivor’s have also backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is calling for reforms to the parole system.

She said: “My thoughts remain with Ellie and Hannah, who have endured horrific experiences, and we will take their views seriously.

SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson

“There have been a number of victim-centred reforms to the parole process implemented in recent years and I am always open to building on those to improve the experience of victims.

“The Parole Board, which is independent of ministers, has a critical leadership role in driving improvement in transparency and understanding of the parole process.”

The Justice Secretary pointed to a new victim contact team that is to be set up to help support survivors and families of victims of crime.

“This would mean, for example, if the Parole Board gets in touch with a victim for the purposes of making representations, this would be based on a foundation of trust already developed between the contact team and the victim,” said Ms Constance.

“The amount of information available to victims about the offender involved, which includes information about their release, will also be expanded.”

Survivors speaking out shows reforms are needed

Hannah and Ellie’s demands have sparked calls for more urgent and considered reforms than are currently being implemented.

Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr told The Courier: “Victims of crime, especially those who’ve been the target of the most heinous offences, should have a better line of communication with the justice system.

robbie mcintosh parole
Liam Kerr MSP. Image: ScottishParliament.tv

“That needs to start in the courts, persist through parole hearings, and continue at release.

“It takes tremendous courage to come forward in the way these women have.

“The fact it’s necessary they speak out in public only underlines the fact that Scotland’s antiquated parole process needs urgent reform.

“The SNP government has pottered round the edges for years but has never brought forward changes with victims in mind.”

The politician also praised The Courier’s own campaign for parole reform which has been backed by Hannah and Ellie.

He said: “The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has been a beacon for the victims of crime and their families, who otherwise feel powerless before a justice system that often doesn’t listen.”

Conversation