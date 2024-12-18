Parole concerns of Fife rape survivor will ‘be taken seriously’, says Justice Secretary

Concerns over the parole system raised by a Fife rape survivor “will be taken seriously” the Justice Minister has said.

Angela Constance MSP was responding to calls for reform from Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson who want to see wide-ranging reforms to the current process.

Hannah is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig who was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in 2023.

Ellie’s attacker, Daniel McFarlane, is being considered by the panel on Wednesday having served just half his sentence.

He was jailed for five years in 2022 for two rapes at Glasgow University between 2017 and 2018.

The pair want to see better communication for survivors, more transparency and for criminals to admit their guilt before being paroled.

Open to improving parole system

Responding to Hannah and Ellie’s campaign, Ms Constance, Scotland’s Justice Secretary, told The Courier she is open to making improvements to the process.

The two survivor’s have also backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is calling for reforms to the parole system.

She said: “My thoughts remain with Ellie and Hannah, who have endured horrific experiences, and we will take their views seriously.

“There have been a number of victim-centred reforms to the parole process implemented in recent years and I am always open to building on those to improve the experience of victims.

“The Parole Board, which is independent of ministers, has a critical leadership role in driving improvement in transparency and understanding of the parole process.”

The Justice Secretary pointed to a new victim contact team that is to be set up to help support survivors and families of victims of crime.

“This would mean, for example, if the Parole Board gets in touch with a victim for the purposes of making representations, this would be based on a foundation of trust already developed between the contact team and the victim,” said Ms Constance.

“The amount of information available to victims about the offender involved, which includes information about their release, will also be expanded.”

Survivors speaking out shows reforms are needed

Hannah and Ellie’s demands have sparked calls for more urgent and considered reforms than are currently being implemented.

Conservative justice spokesperson Liam Kerr told The Courier: “Victims of crime, especially those who’ve been the target of the most heinous offences, should have a better line of communication with the justice system.

“That needs to start in the courts, persist through parole hearings, and continue at release.

“It takes tremendous courage to come forward in the way these women have.

“The fact it’s necessary they speak out in public only underlines the fact that Scotland’s antiquated parole process needs urgent reform.

“The SNP government has pottered round the edges for years but has never brought forward changes with victims in mind.”

The politician also praised The Courier’s own campaign for parole reform which has been backed by Hannah and Ellie.

He said: “The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has been a beacon for the victims of crime and their families, who otherwise feel powerless before a justice system that often doesn’t listen.”