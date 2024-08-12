Anger as Cupar bus passengers left standing after Stagecoach axe express stops

Cupar bus passengers watched in shock as their usual service sailed past them after Stagecoach axed two of the town’s express stops.

One woman said she had no idea the stops had been withdrawn until she was left standing at the side of the road.

It means the X54 and X59 Dundee to Edinburgh services no longer serve Thomastoun or Cupar retail park.

And the nearest stops are at either Cupar Trading Estate or the railway station, meaning long walks for many.

Stagecoach has blamed the move on increased journey times caused by a higher volume of traffic and the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas.

It’s the same reason cited for the withdrawal of stops from express routes between St Andrews and Leven, which serve the East Neuk.

And a petition aimed at forcing a rethink there has so far gathered almost 800 signatures.

Opposition is now also building in Cupar against the removal of its stops.

Cupar bus stop cuts made with ‘complete lack of community engagement’

Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy accused Stagecoach of completely ignoring their customers.

She said: “It’s ridiculous that residents on the east of town will have to go out to the trading estate to access these services.

“It’s a totally inappropriate situation given the eastbound service will require them to cross the busy A91 twice.

“In addition, these changes have been applied with a complete lack of community engagement and awareness, or indeed respecting any correspondence they receive.”

Sustainable Cupar’s Active Travel Group has already written to Stagecoach in opposition.

They said: “Both the X54 and X59 are very well used.

“They are an essential part of the twice-hourly connections to St Andrews and Dundee.

“And they are key services contributing to the frequency of connections to Glenrothes and links to other destinations in Fife.”

However, Stagecoach has defended the changes, which came into force on July 29.

Busiest stops retained and alternative bus services available

As well as traffic and 20mph zones, journey times are affected by roadworks, inconsiderately-parked vehicles and lack of bus priority in Fife, a spokesperson said.

And she added: “We appreciate this may cause inconvenience or involve change for some people.”

However, Stagecoach say they have retained the busiest stops and stops in rural areas.

And they have only cut infrequently-used stops or where there is an alternative a short distance away.

“Additional services are available at both the Thomastoun Drive and Bowling Green Road stops at the east end of Cupar.

“These include the new 65 service that will operate hourly between Perth and St Andrews via Newburgh from August 19.”