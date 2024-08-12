Anger as Cupar bus passengers left standing after Stagecoach axe express stops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger as Cupar bus passengers left standing after Stagecoach axe express stops

Opposition to bus stop cuts in north east Fife has now spread to Cupar.

By Claire Warrender
Stagecoach is under fire for axeing bus stops in north east Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Stagecoach is under fire for axeing bus stops in north east Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Cupar bus passengers watched in shock as their usual service sailed past them after Stagecoach axed two of the town’s express stops.

One woman said she had no idea the stops had been withdrawn until she was left standing at the side of the road.

It means the X54 and X59 Dundee to Edinburgh services no longer serve Thomastoun or Cupar retail park.

Bus stops at Thomastoun Drive in Cupar are no longer served by express services. Image: Google.

And the nearest stops are at either Cupar Trading Estate or the railway station, meaning long walks for many.

Stagecoach has blamed the move on increased journey times caused by a higher volume of traffic and the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas.

It’s the same reason cited for the withdrawal of stops from express routes between St Andrews and Leven, which serve the East Neuk.

And a petition aimed at forcing a rethink there has so far gathered almost 800 signatures.

Opposition is now also building in Cupar against the removal of its stops.

Cupar bus stop cuts made with ‘complete lack of community engagement’

Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy accused Stagecoach of completely ignoring their customers.

She said: “It’s ridiculous that residents on the east of town will have to go out to the trading estate to access these services.

“It’s a totally inappropriate situation given the eastbound service will require them to cross the busy A91 twice.

Cupar Councillor Margaret Kennedy says cuts to bus stops are ridculous.
Cupar Councillor Margaret Kennedy says cuts to bus stops are ridculous. Image: DC Thomson.

“In addition, these changes have been applied with a complete lack of community engagement and awareness, or indeed respecting any correspondence they receive.”

Sustainable Cupar’s Active Travel Group has already written to Stagecoach in opposition.

They said: “Both the X54 and X59 are very well used.

“They are an essential part of the twice-hourly connections to St Andrews and Dundee.

“And they are key services contributing to the frequency of connections to Glenrothes and links to other destinations in Fife.”

However, Stagecoach has defended the changes, which came into force on July 29.

Busiest stops retained and alternative bus services available

As well as traffic and 20mph zones, journey times are affected by roadworks, inconsiderately-parked vehicles and lack of bus priority in Fife, a spokesperson said.

And she added: “We appreciate this may cause inconvenience or involve change for some people.”

Stagecoach has defended the express bus stop withdrawals in Cupar and elsewhere. Image: Darrell Benns

However, Stagecoach say they have retained the busiest stops and stops in rural areas.

And they have only cut infrequently-used stops or where there is an alternative a short distance away.

“Additional services are available at both the Thomastoun Drive and Bowling Green Road stops at the east end of Cupar.

“These include the new 65 service that will operate hourly between Perth and St Andrews via Newburgh from August 19.”

Conversation