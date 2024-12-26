The highs and lows of James McPake’s reign as Dunfermline Athletic boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The highs and lows of James McPake’s reign as Dunfermline Athletic boss

The 40-year-old has been sacked after two and a half years at the helm.

James McPake claps for the Dunfermline Athletic fans.
Sacked Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

As is so often the case with most managers, James McPake’s reign at Dunfermline came to an unfortunate end.

The 40-year-old’s sacking just two days before Christmas brought to a close two and a half years in charge at East End Park.

It all got off to a promising start following his appointment in May 2022, just three months after being axed by Dundee.

With plenty of twists and turns along the way, the rollercoaster finally came off the tracks when Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Morton proved the final straw for the Pars board.

Courier Sport has taken a look at some of the highs and lows along the way.

James McPake gives a thumbs up from the touchline during his time as manager of Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Former Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

League One title

Dunfermline were in a troubled place when McPake was assigned the challenge of reinvigorating a team newly relegated from the Championship.

After the ill-fated reign of Peter Grant and John Hughes’ failure to avoid the growing spectre of relegation, McPake was viewed as the man to rebuild the club.

Few would surely have anticipated things going so smoothly, as the Fifers romped to the League One title with the loss of just one match.

Fourteen points was the final gap over rivals Falkirk as records fell in the league.

James McPake kicks a beach ball during Dunfermline Athletic's League One title celebrations in 2023.
James McPake during Dunfermline’s League One title celebrations in 2023. Image: SNS.

Only three times previously, and not since 1933, had Dunfermline gone a full season without being beaten at home.

They racked up the fewest defeats (one), the fewest away defeats (one), the fewest goals conceded (21), the longest unbeaten run (24) and the most shut-outs (24 for Deniz Mehmet) in their history.

Promotion was expected in some quarters but with Falkirk in their fourth year in the third-tier there was no guarantee.

To have achieved so much in a short period of time was impressive.

Talent nurturing

One of the attractions of McPake was his work with younger players at Dundee.

Starting out as the U/18 coach and progressing to the first-team job, the former Dark Blues defender handed the likes of Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and Max Anderson their full debuts in his time in charge at Dens Park.

It was a theme the de facto Dunfermline owners, DAFC Fussball, wanted him to carry on at East End Park.

The likes of Lewis McCann, Matty Todd and Paul Allan had already made their top-team breakthroughs but were relied upon heavily to return to the Championship.

James McPake celebrates with double goal hero Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
James McPake (left) with Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.

And Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler made huge impressions on loan before making their moves permanent at the end of the promotion campaign.

Since then, the likes of Andrew Tod, Sam Young and Taylor Sutherland have become regarded as first-team players, despite still being teenagers, and others have been given debuts along the way.

If Dunfermline’s aim is to develop young talents and sell them on, in the mould of Josh Edwards, then McPake has done what was expected of him.

Fife derby record

Having bossed their meetings with sworn enemies Falkirk in League One – with two wins and two draws – McPake was unable to repeat that record against Fife rivals Raith Rovers.

In eight derbies during his spell in charge, Dunfermline won just once – the 2-0 triumph against ten men in September.

Last term, Raith sealed five consecutive victories for the first time in the history of the fixture.

Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory.
Dan O’Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate during a Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic last season. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

They included a miserable 3-0 defeat for the Fifers at home in the Scottish Cup.

The bragging rights were firmly held by the Kirkcaldy club.

Too often, McPake’s Pars failed to reach the levels required to come out on top in such massive encounters.

Lowly league positions

If things could not have gone much better in his first season in charge, it has been almost the polar opposite since.

There was plenty of optimism after the title win but just 18 months on the outlook is completely different.

As ever, there have been mitigating circumstances.

McPake will rightly point to a horrendous injury list last season in the first year back in the Championship.

This term, a lack of ambition in the transfer market and more injuries to key players, such as Kyle Benedictus, Chris Kane and Todd, have hampered hopes.

Ex-DAFC manager James McPake on the sidelines.
James McPake (centre) was frustrated by below-par performances from his Dunfermline side. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, he will also be fully aware of the old cliche that football is a results business.

To have the Pars nudging towards a possible promotion play-off spot last term was maybe acceptable in the circumstances, but fans still expect more than sixth place in the second-tier.

And, setting aside those extenuating factors, they will certainly have hoped for far more than second-bottom – and just four wins from 18 league outings – this term.

McPake’s replacement will be charged with competing at the top end of the division and not simply surviving in it.

