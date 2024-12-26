Dundee tot Maya becomes Tayside’s first Christmas Day baby

A Dundee couple are celebrating becoming parents to the first child born in Tayside on Christmas Day this year.

Maya was welcomed into the world on December 25 at 6.25am by parents Sara Wood and Daniel Stuart.

She was followed on Boxing Day by Alex, who was born at 11.09am in Ninewells Hospital.

He has become the third child of Ellie Bentley and Liam Davison, and a little brother to Sam and Aaron

Fife’s first Christmas Day 2024 baby was welcomed overnight at 1.03am at Victoria Hospital.

This was when Dunfermline couple Kerry and Neil welcomed their as-yet-unnamed son.

The new arrival weighed 7lb 5oz.