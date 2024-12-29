Fife witch trial museum is ‘haunted by touchy feely ghost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife witch trial museum is ‘haunted by touchy feely ghost’

Curator Leonard Low believes he has captured photographs of the ghost, which has visited several times.

Author and historian Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Leonard Low believes the Scottish Witch Trial Museum has a ghost. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A Fife museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials is haunted by a “touchy feely ghost”, according to its curator.

Leonard Low believes the Leven attraction is regularly visited by an animal-like spirit.

And he says he has pictures to prove it.

Mr Low opened the museum, filled with artefacts related to the 16th and 17th century witch trials, in August.

And it has since welcomed more than 1,000 visitors.

However, Mr Low was shocked to feel a hand on his shoulder when he was alone in the Mitchell Street building one Sunday.

“I turned round thinking my partner had come in but there was no-one there,” the 57-year-old said.

Photo of pointing figure in white

He has felt the presence several times since, and says some visitors have also noticed an odd sensation.

“I had a couple in the other day when I felt a nudge from behind,” he says.

“It was like someone squeezing past me.

Is the white figure reflected in the glass a ghost? Image: Supplied by Leonard Low.
Leonard Low is convinced he has photographed a ghost at the Scottish Witch Trial Mueum
Mr Low is convinced he has photographed a ghost at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum. Image: Leonard Low.

“Another day, a woman went to the toilet and when she came out she said she felt something walk right through her.”

Mr Low was talking photographs of one of his exhibits the first time it happened.

And he says he captured the reflection of a white figure with two legs in the glass.

“It looks like it’s pointing at something,” he says.

“Whatever it is, it’s very touchy feely but it’s friendly and isn’t doing anyone any harm.”

‘Outstanding’ reactions from Scottish Witch Trial Museum visitors

The Scottish Witch Trial Museum hit the headlines when it opened.

Mr Low has filled it with exhibits from across the world, including a small wooden book carved from the hanging tree in Salem.

The Scottish Witch Trial Museum is in Leven
The Scottish Witch Trial in Leven may be haunted. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Bought at auction, it is one of just seven in existence and has proved a great draw.

It has attracted a number of US visitors and even saw Mr Low interviewed by American TV.

Other items include instruments of torture used on accused women, and manuscripts dating back to the shameful era.

The intention now is to keep adding to the collection.

“I set it up as a museum of history to capture 173 years of witch hunts,” Mr Low said.

“The reactions from people have been outstanding.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a formal apology to Scotland’s persecuted witches in 2022.

More from Fife

Armed officers in Cowdenbeath.
Man, 30, charged after 'stand-off' with riot police in Cowdenbeath
Smashed seats on the East End Park pitch following Dunfermline v Falkirk
Police slam ‘violence’ at Dunfermline v Falkirk clash as five arrests made and Bairns…
Former Old Course Hotel doorman Gordon Dryburgh
Actor turned Old Course Hotel doorman turns to modelling after decade of St Andrews…
Mark Hogben visits Anstruther
Off-gridder with 22m+ TikTok likes attracts attention with Anstruther visit
Leonard Low believes the Scottish Witch Trial Museum has a ghost. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath stand-off prompts armed police response as firefighters aim water at flat window
Nicholas Denison-Pender, man who died in Fife aircraft crash
Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man
Leonard Low believes the Scottish Witch Trial Museum has a ghost. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Century-old Fife primary school to be mothballed in January
All schools will close in Fife if the strikes go ahead
Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan
Kirkcaldy loony dook is one of several in Fife in the new year
5 loony dooks in Fife to help start 2025 with a splash

Conversation