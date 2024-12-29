Fife witch trial museum is ‘haunted by touchy feely ghost’

A Fife museum dedicated to the Scottish witch trials is haunted by a “touchy feely ghost”, according to its curator.

Leonard Low believes the Leven attraction is regularly visited by an animal-like spirit.

And he says he has pictures to prove it.

Mr Low opened the museum, filled with artefacts related to the 16th and 17th century witch trials, in August.

And it has since welcomed more than 1,000 visitors.

However, Mr Low was shocked to feel a hand on his shoulder when he was alone in the Mitchell Street building one Sunday.

“I turned round thinking my partner had come in but there was no-one there,” the 57-year-old said.

Photo of pointing figure in white

He has felt the presence several times since, and says some visitors have also noticed an odd sensation.

“I had a couple in the other day when I felt a nudge from behind,” he says.

“It was like someone squeezing past me.

“Another day, a woman went to the toilet and when she came out she said she felt something walk right through her.”

Mr Low was talking photographs of one of his exhibits the first time it happened.

And he says he captured the reflection of a white figure with two legs in the glass.

“It looks like it’s pointing at something,” he says.

“Whatever it is, it’s very touchy feely but it’s friendly and isn’t doing anyone any harm.”

‘Outstanding’ reactions from Scottish Witch Trial Museum visitors

The Scottish Witch Trial Museum hit the headlines when it opened.

Mr Low has filled it with exhibits from across the world, including a small wooden book carved from the hanging tree in Salem.

Bought at auction, it is one of just seven in existence and has proved a great draw.

It has attracted a number of US visitors and even saw Mr Low interviewed by American TV.

Other items include instruments of torture used on accused women, and manuscripts dating back to the shameful era.

The intention now is to keep adding to the collection.

“I set it up as a museum of history to capture 173 years of witch hunts,” Mr Low said.

“The reactions from people have been outstanding.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a formal apology to Scotland’s persecuted witches in 2022.