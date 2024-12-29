Kyle Benedictus on Dunfermline sacking James McPake and how they bounced back against Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Benedictus on Dunfermline sacking James McPake and how they bounced back against Falkirk

The Pars found an equaliser three times for the 3-3 draw with bitter rivals Falkirk.

Kyle Benedictus heads in Dunfermline Athletic's final equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk.
Kyle Benedictus (right) heads in Dunfermline's dramatic equaliser. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus insists more players need to take responsibility when managers are sacked.

With his stoppage-time equaliser against bitter rivals Falkirk, Benedictus helped the Pars bounce back from the departure of boss James McPake two days before Christmas.

Benedictus feels for McPake and assistant Dave Mackay, describing them as ‘family men’.

However, he was delighted with the way the Fifers reacted with youth coach John McLaughlan at the helm for Friday night’s 3-3 draw with the Bairns.

Kyle Benedictus slides on his knees to celebrate his late goal.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates Dunfermline's third equaliser against Falkirk. Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“On Monday, we came in,” explained Benedictus. “I got a text from the chairman to go into the boardroom with John.

“He just said John was going to take the team and if he needed any help I would be there to help him.

“He [John] has taken it on, he’s had his own ideas and he’s given the place a wee bubble.

“On James, you don’t want anybody to lose their job.

“And us, as players, we need to take responsibility. I don’t think enough players take responsibility when managers lose their jobs.

‘Not nice for them to lose their jobs’

“It’s us that cross that white line and we wanted to show that we’ve still got that spirit – and I thought we showed that on Friday night.

“James and Dave are a good manager and a good coach, and they had successful times here – and a couple of lows.

“They’re two family men as well, they’ve got families at home. And it’s not nice for them to lose their jobs.

“I wish them all the best in what they do next.”

Dunfermline had to come from behind three times to earn a point in dramatic fashion against the league leaders.

Kyle Benedictus stands over a grounded Aidan Nesbitt.
Kyle Benedictus led a determined Dunfermline display against Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Chris Kane’s penalty cancelled out Callumn Morrison’s opener within a minute. Then, Matty Todd’s spot-kick levelled things up again after the break following Aidan Nesbitt’s strike.

With Liam Henderson seemingly winning it late on for John McGlynn’s side, Benedictus nodded in the third equaliser in the second minute of injury-time.

“The boys showed a lot of character to come back three times,” added the skipper.

“From the week we had, we were all gutted, but the boys came out and showed fight and spirit.

‘Hunger and appetite’

“We played good football at times, against a very good team.

“So, we’ll take a point and move on.

“But the games don’t get any easier. It’s away to Partick next week, who are on a good run themselves.

“We’ll need to show that same hunger and appetite, whatever happens, if someone’s going to come in or John’s going to take it again.”

