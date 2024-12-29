Kyle Benedictus on Dunfermline sacking James McPake and how they bounced back against Falkirk

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus insists more players need to take responsibility when managers are sacked.

With his stoppage-time equaliser against bitter rivals Falkirk, Benedictus helped the Pars bounce back from the departure of boss James McPake two days before Christmas.

Benedictus feels for McPake and assistant Dave Mackay, describing them as ‘family men’.

However, he was delighted with the way the Fifers reacted with youth coach John McLaughlan at the helm for Friday night’s 3-3 draw with the Bairns.

“On Monday, we came in,” explained Benedictus. “I got a text from the chairman to go into the boardroom with John.

“He just said John was going to take the team and if he needed any help I would be there to help him.

“He [John] has taken it on, he’s had his own ideas and he’s given the place a wee bubble.

“On James, you don’t want anybody to lose their job.

“And us, as players, we need to take responsibility. I don’t think enough players take responsibility when managers lose their jobs.

‘Not nice for them to lose their jobs’

“It’s us that cross that white line and we wanted to show that we’ve still got that spirit – and I thought we showed that on Friday night.

“James and Dave are a good manager and a good coach, and they had successful times here – and a couple of lows.

“They’re two family men as well, they’ve got families at home. And it’s not nice for them to lose their jobs.

“I wish them all the best in what they do next.”

Dunfermline had to come from behind three times to earn a point in dramatic fashion against the league leaders.

Chris Kane’s penalty cancelled out Callumn Morrison’s opener within a minute. Then, Matty Todd’s spot-kick levelled things up again after the break following Aidan Nesbitt’s strike.

With Liam Henderson seemingly winning it late on for John McGlynn’s side, Benedictus nodded in the third equaliser in the second minute of injury-time.

“The boys showed a lot of character to come back three times,” added the skipper.

“From the week we had, we were all gutted, but the boys came out and showed fight and spirit.

‘Hunger and appetite’

“We played good football at times, against a very good team.

“So, we’ll take a point and move on.

“But the games don’t get any easier. It’s away to Partick next week, who are on a good run themselves.

“We’ll need to show that same hunger and appetite, whatever happens, if someone’s going to come in or John’s going to take it again.”