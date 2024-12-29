EXCLUSIVE: Dundee starlet Ally Graham set to join English Premier League outfit

Dundee youth star Ally Graham is set to depart the club for a Premier League academy.

The 16-year-old Dee is highly-regarded at Dens Park having worked his way up to the club’s U/18 side.

Graham has also been capped at U/16 level, featuring for Scotland in the Victory Shield, and more recently for Scotland U/17s.

The young goalkeeper’s progress has brought plenty of interest in his services.

Courier Sport revealed Graham had been invited for trials at Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Southampton.

At Arsenal he was coached by Gunners goalkeeping legend David Seaman during his short spell there.

However, Nottingham Forest have been persistent in their pursuit of the young goalie.

They thought they had secured a deal for his services as part of a deal to bring Aaron Donnelly to Dens Park on a permanent move, only for that deal to fall through.

Courier Sport understands Graham has now agreed a move to the City Ground.

The deal with Dundee has been agreed in principle with the final aspects expected to be completed.

The Dark Blues are happy with the fee agreed and it is expected Graham will become a Nottingham Forest player in January.