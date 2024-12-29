EXCLUSIVE: Dundee starlet Ally Graham set to join English Premier League outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee starlet Ally Graham set to join English Premier League outfit

The 16-year-old has been chased by a number of top sides - one has now won the race.

Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham has been a wanted man.
By George Cran

Dundee youth star Ally Graham is set to depart the club for a Premier League academy.

The 16-year-old Dee is highly-regarded at Dens Park having worked his way up to the club’s U/18 side.

Graham has also been capped at U/16 level, featuring for Scotland in the Victory Shield, and more recently for Scotland U/17s.

The young goalkeeper’s progress has brought plenty of interest in his services.

Courier Sport revealed Graham had been invited for trials at Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Southampton.

At Arsenal he was coached by Gunners goalkeeping legend David Seaman during his short spell there.

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Ally Graham in action for Scotland at U/16 level. Image: SFA

However, Nottingham Forest have been persistent in their pursuit of the young goalie.

They thought they had secured a deal for his services as part of a deal to bring Aaron Donnelly to Dens Park on a permanent move, only for that deal to fall through.

Courier Sport understands Graham has now agreed a move to the City Ground.

The deal with Dundee has been agreed in principle with the final aspects expected to be completed.

The Dark Blues are happy with the fee agreed and it is expected Graham will become a Nottingham Forest player in January.

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron
Dundee 'belief' remains strong insists midfield ace despite poor form
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee recall Luke Graham after impressive Falkirk loan spell
2
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as council decision looms
16
Ross County picked up a big win at Dundee's expense. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Inside Dundee dressing-room after Ross County defeat with 'home truths' shared
Ross County celebrate at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Ross County dismay: Changes needed as concerns grow
9
Tony Docherty apologised to the Dundee fans after dismal defeat to Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty apologises to Dundee fans for dismal Ross County defeat as he explains…
11
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Antonio Portales hails 'amazing' Dundee fans as he plots 'important step' against Ross County
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Dundee urged to provide Christmas cheer as they chase 35-year-old record in Boxing Day…
Former Dundee star Charlie Adam. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Dundee hero Charlie Adam opens up on Fleetwood Town sacking
Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as…

Conversation