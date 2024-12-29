Dundee Man dies in hospital after being pulled from River Tay in Dundee Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. By Andrew Robson December 29 2024, 9:45am December 29 2024, 9:45am Share Man dies in hospital after being pulled from River Tay in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5153123/man-dies-hospital-river-tay-dundee/ Copy Link Police were called to the Tay Road Bridge early Sunday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A man has died in hospital after being pulled from the River Tay in Dundee. Police were called to a “concern for person” report on the Tay Road Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning. Broughty Ferry lifeboat was deployed at 2.50am to assist police with the incident. A man was recovered from the river and taken to Ninewells Hospital. He died in hospital a short time later. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40am on Sunday we were called to a report of a concern for person on the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee. “A man was rescued from the water a short time later and was taken Ninewells Hospital, Dundee by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later died. “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”