Man dies in hospital after being pulled from River Tay in Dundee

A man has died in hospital after being pulled from the River Tay in Dundee.

Police were called to a “concern for person” report on the Tay Road Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was deployed at 2.50am to assist police with the incident.

A man was recovered from the river and taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He died in hospital a short time later.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40am on Sunday we were called to a report of a concern for person on the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee.

“A man was rescued from the water a short time later and was taken Ninewells Hospital, Dundee by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”