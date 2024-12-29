3 Raith Rovers talking points as Stark’s Park side beat Livingston following Neill Collins exit

Raith Rovers responded perfectly to the departure of their manager with a 2-1 victory over Livingston in their first outing since Neill Collins’ exit.

The Kirkcaldy men picked off their title-chasing visitors effectively with first-half goals from Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly for a commanding half-time lead.

The Lions were always going to roar back after the break as they tried to make the most of Falkirk dropping points against Dunfermline the previous night.

However, Rovers managed to restrict David Martindale’s side to only a Stevie May penalty to win for the third game in succession.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the performance.

Breathing space

Raith took a lengthy 30 days to find a replacement for Ian Murray after their first managerial change of the campaign back in August.

Technical director John Potter stepped in when Murray was sacked and has done so again.

Earlier in the season, they defeated Partick Thistle in their first game under Potter but went on to lose to both Ayr United and Livingston.

However, the team feels in a different place this time round.

Potter has already admitted they hope for a swifter appointment of Collins’ successor. And he said after Saturday’s game he was unsure if he would even be in charge of next weekend’s trip to face Ayr United.

But, given the win over Livi was the first time this term they have managed a hat-trick of consecutive victories, they appear to have afforded the board some breathing space in their hunt.

Heading in the right direction

Whoever takes over at Stark’s Park will be inheriting a side on the up.

The shock of Murray’s exit and the uncertainty that followed it damaged Raith’s ambitions for the current season.

And it took a while for Collins to put his stamp on the team.

One win in his first seven games in charge told its own story.

But, no matter the surprising timing of his departure for the United States – just three months into the job in Fife – progress has been made.

Rovers have lost just twice in their last nine matches and have rebuilt some of the reputation they developed in pushing Dundee United for the title last season.

Given they are 18 points adrift of league leaders Falkirk, they cannot aim so high this term.

But, with a game in hand, they are just a point behind Queen’s Park in fifth.

A promotion play-off place seemed fanciful a few weeks ago, but Partick Thistle in fourth are now eight points ahead with half the season remaining.

A case for the defence

Similar to last season, Raith have again struggled to balance attack and defence this term.

They have drawn plenty of blanks on the road but have been far stronger on home soil.

Even then, as testified by the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies and the last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Morton, they have looked vulnerable at times.

However, since being ripped asunder by Falkirk at the start of December there has been a more resolute look to Rovers.

They withstood plenty of pressure to beat Queen’s Park at Hampden and Livi threw all but the kitchen sink at them on Saturday.

Anchored by the experience of Euan Murray, Paul Hanlon and Liam Dick, with Callum Fordyce making a late cameo for his first appearance in seven weeks, the Stark’s Park men stood firm.

The ‘thou shalt not pass’ attitude may not have been pretty at times, but it was certainly effective.

Short of options in attack, with Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan all out injured, Raith require a stout defence to get wins over the line.