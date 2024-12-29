Fife Man, 20, injured in Dunfermline bus station disturbance as police hunt group of youths Officers were called to the incident on Saturday night. By Andrew Robson December 29 2024, 12:06pm December 29 2024, 12:06pm Share Man, 20, injured in Dunfermline bus station disturbance as police hunt group of youths Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5153165/man-injured-dunfermline-bus-station/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Google Street View A 20-year-old man has been injured in a “disturbance” at Dunfermline Bus Station as police hunt for those involved. Officers were called to the station on Queen Anne Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday. It followed reports of a “disturbance” involving a group of youths and young adults. Pictures shared on social media showed several police vans and cars at the scene. A 20-year-old man was injured in the incident. The nature of his injuries is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15pm, on Saturday, police received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths and young adults on Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline. “Officers attended and the group dispersed. “A 20-year-old male was injured in the incident. “Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.”
