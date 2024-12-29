Man, 20, injured in Dunfermline bus station disturbance as police hunt group of youths

A 20-year-old man has been injured in a “disturbance” at Dunfermline Bus Station as police hunt for those involved.

Officers were called to the station on Queen Anne Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

It followed reports of a “disturbance” involving a group of youths and young adults.

Pictures shared on social media showed several police vans and cars at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was injured in the incident.

The nature of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15pm, on Saturday, police received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths and young adults on Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.

“A 20-year-old male was injured in the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.”