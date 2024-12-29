Customers ‘gutted’ after ‘beautiful’ Arbroath boutique announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Customers ‘gutted’ after ‘beautiful’ Arbroath boutique announces closure

Rosie's Boutique thanked locals for their support over the last seven years.

By Andrew Robson
The West Port store will close
The West Port store will close. Image: Rosie's Boutiqie/Facebook

A “beautiful” boutique in Arbroath has announced it will close.

Rosie’s Boutique, on West Port, will shut “for a number of reasons” in the new year – leaving customers “gutted”.

The announcement was made on social media, in a post that thanked customers for their support over the last seven years.

It read: “For a number of reasons I have decided that it is time to close Rosie’s Boutique, so we won’t reopen at the end of January this year.

Rosie’s Boutique to close

“I would like to thank all of our customers, friends, and customers who have become friends, for your support over the last seven years.

“I would also like to express immense gratitude to everyone who worked with me over the years, not least, Lesley who has worked so hard for Rosie’s and is a very supportive friend and colleague.”

Rosie's Boutique in Arbroath announces it will close
Rosie’s Boutique in Arbroath. Image: Facebook

Rosie’s was described as a “mini department store” selling handmade chocolates, cashmere, silk and linen clothing, homeware, gifts and accessories.

Arbroath locals told of their sadness in response to the announcement.

‘The West Port won’t be the same’

Loris McEwan wrote: “It was a truly beautiful shop which would have given you a lot of pleasure over the years.

“As the saying goes ‘When one door closes, another door opens’.

“I wish you all the very best in any new ventures you may wish to participate in.”

Maureen Gurmin added: “The West Port won’t be the same without you.

“Beautiful shop – loads of beautiful products.

“Can’t see you sitting still for long though so whatever the future holds for you, here’s wishing you lots of luck and love whatever you decide to do.”

Isabel Bell said: “I’m gutted, such a lovely shop.

“Good luck with whatever your next adventure.”

Conversation