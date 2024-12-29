Customers ‘gutted’ after ‘beautiful’ Arbroath boutique announces closure

A “beautiful” boutique in Arbroath has announced it will close.

Rosie’s Boutique, on West Port, will shut “for a number of reasons” in the new year – leaving customers “gutted”.

The announcement was made on social media, in a post that thanked customers for their support over the last seven years.

It read: “For a number of reasons I have decided that it is time to close Rosie’s Boutique, so we won’t reopen at the end of January this year.

Rosie’s Boutique to close

“I would like to thank all of our customers, friends, and customers who have become friends, for your support over the last seven years.

“I would also like to express immense gratitude to everyone who worked with me over the years, not least, Lesley who has worked so hard for Rosie’s and is a very supportive friend and colleague.”

Rosie’s was described as a “mini department store” selling handmade chocolates, cashmere, silk and linen clothing, homeware, gifts and accessories.

Arbroath locals told of their sadness in response to the announcement.

‘The West Port won’t be the same’

Loris McEwan wrote: “It was a truly beautiful shop which would have given you a lot of pleasure over the years.

“As the saying goes ‘When one door closes, another door opens’.

“I wish you all the very best in any new ventures you may wish to participate in.”

Maureen Gurmin added: “The West Port won’t be the same without you.

“Beautiful shop – loads of beautiful products.

“Can’t see you sitting still for long though so whatever the future holds for you, here’s wishing you lots of luck and love whatever you decide to do.”

Isabel Bell said: “I’m gutted, such a lovely shop.

“Good luck with whatever your next adventure.”