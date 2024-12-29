Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling for New Year’s Day

There is no sign of relief from the severe weather expected across Tayside, Fife and Stirling at New Year.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “heavy and persistent snow” on New Year’s Day, with the potential for road closures and travel disruptions.

Up to 25cm of snow could fall on higher ground with strong winds causing drifting adding to the poor outlook.

The Met Office is warning that the weather could bring disruption on New Year’s Day and night, beginning at 9am on January 1 and lasting until 3am on January 2.

More misery predicted

The warning brings more misery for revellers with a 48-hour yellow warning for heavy rain already issued for the area lasting from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday December 31.

According to the Met Office a band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday.

This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK with 2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations possible with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife including Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling.

The Met Office adds: “There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”