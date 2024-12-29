Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling for New Year’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling for New Year’s Day

A yellow warning for heavy rain is already in place for Hogmanay.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There is no sign of relief from the severe weather expected across Tayside, Fife and Stirling at New Year.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “heavy and persistent snow” on New Year’s Day, with the potential for road closures and travel disruptions.

Up to 25cm of snow could fall on higher ground with strong winds causing drifting adding to the poor outlook.

The Met Office is warning that the weather could bring disruption on New Year’s Day and night, beginning at 9am on January 1 and lasting until 3am on January 2.

More misery predicted

The warning brings more misery for revellers with a 48-hour yellow warning for heavy rain already issued for the area lasting from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday December 31.

According to the Met Office a band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday.

Yellow warning for snow for New Year. Image: Met Office

This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK with 2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations possible with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife including Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling.

The Met Office adds: “There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The West Port store will close
Customers 'gutted' after 'beautiful' Arbroath boutique announces closure
RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis on station at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'No immediate' RNLI plans to replace Broughty Ferry lifeboat with promised £2.5m craft
Elinor Phillips and pony Billy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus woman Elinor 'popped along' to help local RDA and stayed at reins for…
2
Annual Charity Tractor Run for Broughty Ferry RNLI 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Great pictures from fundraising Angus tractor run for Ferry lifeboat
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee.
Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
5
The scene after Storm Gerrit struck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
What does Carnoustie's Dibble Tree look like a year after being struck by Storm…
Forfar Road Runners Plum Pudding Plod 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Boxing Day runners step out for Forfar Plum Pudding Plod
Ben Kelbie
Arbroath knifepoint shop raider jailed for breaking into flat
The view from above Arbroath harbour visitor centre of A Place for Everyone progress. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
VIDEO: How A Place for Everyone looks as £14m Arbroath scheme passes half-way mark…
22

Conversation