Man, 41, charged and vehicle seized after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee city centre

A 41-year-old man has been charged and a vehicle was seized after a “disturbance” in Dundee city centre.

Officers rushed to Candle Lane on Saturday evening around 6pm.

Shortly after, a man was charged in connection with “various” road traffic offences.

A vehicle was also seized.

Locals say police boxed in a car at the junction with Seagate.

Vehicle seized after Candle Lane ‘disturbance’

One resident said: “I was heading towards Tesco on the Murraygate when I saw officers attending at a car on Candle Lane.

“One police van was parked across the front of the vehicle on at around 6.40pm.

“The police appeared to be taking a statement from someone.

“When I came back from shopping the vehicle was getting uplifted.

“It didn’t appear the car had been damaged.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Saturday police received a report of a disturbance in Candle Lane, Dundee.

“Officers attended and following enquiries a 41-year-old man was charged in connection with various road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A vehicle was also seized.”

It is the second time since Friday that police have attended Candle Lane – a 16-year-old was arrested following an earlier incident.