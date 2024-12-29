Driver arrested and passenger taken to hospital after Dunfermline horror crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Driver arrested and passenger taken to hospital after Dunfermline horror crash

A 23-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Queensferry Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Queensferry Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A man was cut free from a car following a serious crash in Dunfermline early on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the accident at Queensferry Road, which happened around 5am.

His condition is not known.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old male driver was arrested.

The road remained closed for around five hours following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash on Queensferry Road, Dunfermline around 5am on Sunday.

“The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and inquiries are ongoing. The 23-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The road re-opened around 10.15am.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.30 am following a road traffic accident in Dunfermline.

“One male was cut from the vehicle by crews and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Pictures of the crash on social media show the car to be extensively damaged with the engine landing in the middle of the road.

More from Fife

A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year's Day
Dunfermline Bus Station.
Man, 20, injured in Dunfermline bus station disturbance as police hunt group of youths
Author and historian Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Fife witch trial museum is 'haunted by touchy feely ghost'
12
Armed officers in Cowdenbeath.
Man, 30, charged after 'stand-off' with riot police in Cowdenbeath
Smashed seats on the East End Park pitch following Dunfermline v Falkirk
Police slam ‘violence’ at Dunfermline v Falkirk clash as five arrests made and Bairns…
Former Old Course Hotel doorman Gordon Dryburgh
Actor turned Old Course Hotel doorman turns to modelling after decade of St Andrews…
Mark Hogben visits Anstruther
Off-gridder with 22m+ TikTok likes attracts attention with Anstruther visit
Armed police units arrived at Cowdenbeath incident around 5.20pm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Cowdenbeath stand-off prompts armed police response as firefighters aim water at flat window
Nicholas Denison-Pender, man who died in Fife aircraft crash
Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire