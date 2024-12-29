Driver arrested and passenger taken to hospital after Dunfermline horror crash

A man was cut free from a car following a serious crash in Dunfermline early on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the accident at Queensferry Road, which happened around 5am.

His condition is not known.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old male driver was arrested.

The road remained closed for around five hours following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash on Queensferry Road, Dunfermline around 5am on Sunday.

“The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and inquiries are ongoing. The 23-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The road re-opened around 10.15am.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.30 am following a road traffic accident in Dunfermline.

“One male was cut from the vehicle by crews and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Pictures of the crash on social media show the car to be extensively damaged with the engine landing in the middle of the road.