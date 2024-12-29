‘Significant’ damage after ‘lorry crashes into wall’ in Perth city centre

A wall has been “significantly” damaged after a lorry crashed into a concrete pillar in Perth city centre.

Police have erected tape around the scene on Marshall Place, close to the junction of Tay Street on Sunday.

Locals say an HGV reversed into the pillar outside The Archery apartments in the early hours of the morning.

It’s understood a car was also damaged as a result of the concrete pillar toppling.

An eyewitness said: “There’s significant damage to the wall and the wall and the railing.

“It looks like one car has been damaged in the accident.

“I can’t see any debris from the vehicle that struck the pillars.

“Cops are trying to get footage from from local residents with security cameras.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.