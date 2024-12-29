‘Significant’ damage after ‘lorry crashes into wall’ in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Significant’ damage after ‘lorry crashes into wall’ in Perth city centre

Officers are investigating the incident on Marshall Place.

By Andrew Robson
Police at the scene on Marshall Place, Perth
Police at the scene on Marshall Place. Image: Stuart Cowper

A wall has been “significantly” damaged after a lorry crashed into a concrete pillar in Perth city centre.

Police have erected tape around the scene on Marshall Place, close to the junction of Tay Street on Sunday.

Locals say an HGV reversed into the pillar outside The Archery apartments in the early hours of the morning.

It’s understood a car was also damaged as a result of the concrete pillar toppling.

Police have taped off the damaged wall.
Police have taped off the damaged wall. Image: Stuart Cowper

An eyewitness said: “There’s significant damage to the wall and the wall and the railing.

“It looks like one car has been damaged in the accident.

“I can’t see any debris from the vehicle that struck the pillars.

“Cops are trying to get footage from from local residents with security cameras.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.

More from Perth & Kinross

A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year's Day
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire.
Teen reported after 'disturbance' and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village
Duncan McGregor has been traced.
Missing Perth man, 55, last seen on Christmas Eve traced
Scott Borthwick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates
Ewan McGregor with his brother Colin at the Crieff Highland Gathering.
5 things Crieff actor Ewan McGregor has said about home
Nicholas Denison-Pender, man who died in Fife aircraft crash
Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Hogmanay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
48-hour Hogmanay heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
A clamped car on Clepington Road in Dundee.
Thousands of untaxed vehicles clamped or impounded across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
5
Group of people in kilts and formal dresses standing around crocheted Christmas tree
Meet the Tayside YouTubers keeping Scottish country dancing alive
Alison Williams former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
£128k director role at Perth and Kinross Council axed in series of undocumented 'verbal…
11

Conversation