16-year-old arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

Six police vehicles descended on Dundee city centre on Friday afternoon before a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Officers were called to Candle Lane, just off Seagate, shortly after 1pm.

A bin lorry and a delivery van were blocked in as officers dealt with the incident.

A knife was found at the scene but it is understood officers are not linking the discovery with the arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after officers attended in the Seagate area of Dundee around 1.20pm on Friday, 27 December.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier on Friday, eyewitnesses told of their shock and claimed there had been a chase involving multiple youths.

One said: “All of a sudden several police cars swarmed the street at both ends – including one unmarked car.

“There were six cars in total.”

Another eyewitness added: “I was walking along the Seagate when several police cars turned up and blocked off Candle Lane – just opposite the old M&S entrance.

“There must have been at least a dozen officers in total.”