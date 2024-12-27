16-year-old arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

16-year-old arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre

At least a dozen officers were spotted in the area.

By Andrew Robson
Police at the scene on Candle Lane in Dundee City Centre
Police at the scene on Candle Lane. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Six police vehicles descended on Dundee city centre on Friday afternoon before a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Officers were called to Candle Lane, just off Seagate, shortly after 1pm.

A bin lorry and a delivery van were blocked in as officers dealt with the incident.

Officers descended on Candle Lane, off Seagate.
Officers descended on Candle Lane, off Seagate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A knife was found at the scene but it is understood officers are not linking the discovery with the arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after officers attended in the Seagate area of Dundee around 1.20pm on Friday, 27 December.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier on Friday, eyewitnesses told of their shock and claimed there had been a chase involving multiple youths.

One said: “All of a sudden several police cars swarmed the street at both ends – including one unmarked car.

“There were six cars in total.”

Police swarmed Candle Lane from both sides.
Police swarmed Candle Lane from both sides. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another eyewitness added: “I was walking along the Seagate when several police cars turned up and blocked off Candle Lane – just opposite the old M&S entrance.

“There must have been at least a dozen officers in total.”

