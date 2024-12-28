John Potter gives Raith Rovers manager update as he responds to battling victory against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter gives Raith Rovers manager update as he responds to battling victory against Livingston

The Stark's Park outfit overcame the exit of boss Neill Collins to win a third straight match.

By Iain Collin
John Potter shouts instructions.
Raith Rovers interim boss John Potter. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

John Potter admits he is unsure whether he will be back in the Raith Rovers dugout as interim manager for next weekend’s trip to face Ayr United.

The Stark’s Park technical director has taken the reins in the wake of the shock departure of Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in the United States.

And he steered Rovers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Livingston as they overcame losing their manager for the second time this season.

First-half goals from Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly gave Raith a commanding lead.

And they held on as Livi were rewarded for a better second-half display with Stevie May’s penalty.

Dylan Easton fires in Raith Rovers' early opener.
Dylan Easton fires in Raith Rovers’ early opener. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Potter was full of praise for the Rovers squad as they racked up a third straight win to move to within a point of Queen’s Park in fifth.

He said: “I said to them there, look, I know I’ve been there. I’ve been a player and things have happened.

“And I’ve been involved on this side of it as well where things happen.

“And it can be tough, it can be a wee bit uncertain.

“But their job is to go out and train hard, listen to the game-plan, listen to the small details, and go and try and execute that.

‘Climb the league’

“And I thought they did it brilliantly today.

“I would never question that group’s desire to go and try and win a game.

“There’s bits and pieces we’ve not done well enough this season.

“But I think if we put performances in like that, especially in the first-half, then we can try and win more games and try and climb the league.”

Asked whether he expected to be in charge for the team next weekend, he added: “I don’t know. We’ll plan for Monday, Tuesday training.

Aidan Connolly celebrates his goal with Kieran Freeman.
Aidan Connolly’s second for Raith Rovers proved crucial. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We’ll plan for Ayr United next week, and do the work that we’ve started in terms of the opposition.

“But we’ll see what happens at the start of the week.”

Raith were fantastic before the break, with Easton rounding Livi keeper Jerome Prior for the opener after just six minutes and Connolly firing in the second from an Easton cross.

But they had to dig in with a second-half defensive effort after Ross Matthews was deemed guilty of bringing down Scott Pittman just after the hour mark.

Potter added: “I’m delighted with the three points, but it was a really, really tough game.

‘Really, really hard’

“I thought we were good in the first-half, scored a couple of good goals, created good opportunities, defended well.

“In the second-half, I had an idea of what it was going to be like. And it was really, really hard.

“It’s tough, they put bodies forward, they’re a good team. And they’re up towards the top of the league for a reason.

“You’ve got to defend the box, you’ve got to defend as a team, you’ve got to press, you’ve got to win headers.

“And in the main we did that pretty well.”

Conversation