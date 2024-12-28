John Potter gives Raith Rovers manager update as he responds to battling victory against Livingston

John Potter admits he is unsure whether he will be back in the Raith Rovers dugout as interim manager for next weekend’s trip to face Ayr United.

The Stark’s Park technical director has taken the reins in the wake of the shock departure of Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in the United States.

And he steered Rovers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Livingston as they overcame losing their manager for the second time this season.

First-half goals from Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly gave Raith a commanding lead.

And they held on as Livi were rewarded for a better second-half display with Stevie May’s penalty.

Potter was full of praise for the Rovers squad as they racked up a third straight win to move to within a point of Queen’s Park in fifth.

He said: “I said to them there, look, I know I’ve been there. I’ve been a player and things have happened.

“And I’ve been involved on this side of it as well where things happen.

“And it can be tough, it can be a wee bit uncertain.

“But their job is to go out and train hard, listen to the game-plan, listen to the small details, and go and try and execute that.

‘Climb the league’

“And I thought they did it brilliantly today.

“I would never question that group’s desire to go and try and win a game.

“There’s bits and pieces we’ve not done well enough this season.

“But I think if we put performances in like that, especially in the first-half, then we can try and win more games and try and climb the league.”

Asked whether he expected to be in charge for the team next weekend, he added: “I don’t know. We’ll plan for Monday, Tuesday training.

“We’ll plan for Ayr United next week, and do the work that we’ve started in terms of the opposition.

“But we’ll see what happens at the start of the week.”

Raith were fantastic before the break, with Easton rounding Livi keeper Jerome Prior for the opener after just six minutes and Connolly firing in the second from an Easton cross.

But they had to dig in with a second-half defensive effort after Ross Matthews was deemed guilty of bringing down Scott Pittman just after the hour mark.

Potter added: “I’m delighted with the three points, but it was a really, really tough game.

‘Really, really hard’

“I thought we were good in the first-half, scored a couple of good goals, created good opportunities, defended well.

“In the second-half, I had an idea of what it was going to be like. And it was really, really hard.

“It’s tough, they put bodies forward, they’re a good team. And they’re up towards the top of the league for a reason.

“You’ve got to defend the box, you’ve got to defend as a team, you’ve got to press, you’ve got to win headers.

“And in the main we did that pretty well.”