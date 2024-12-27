From Love Actually to Bad Santa: Raith Rovers’ crazy 12 months since Ian Murray’s contract reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Love Actually to Bad Santa: Raith Rovers’ crazy 12 months since Ian Murray’s contract reveal

The Stark's Park outfit have endured a rollercoaster last 12 months.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman sends up Love Actually in contract renewal announcement for Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers' Love Actually parody in December 2023. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
By Iain Collin

On Christmas Eve last year, Raith Rovers issued a video parody of popular film ‘Love Actually’ to herald another piece of good news.

Since then, the expected script at Stark’s Park has been ripped up and rewritten on multiple occasions.

It has been an incredible storyline in the ensuing 12 months following the sight of chief executive Andy Barrowman and assistant-manager Colin Cameron hamming it up on camera to announce a new deal for manager Ian Murray.

A year later and this festive period Raith are already seeking a replacement for Murray’s successor in the dugout.

Neill Collins on the side of the pitch during his time as Raith Rovers manager.
Neill Collins has departed Raith Rovers for a return to the United States. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And there were plenty of other ups and downs to grip observers in an incredible 2024 for Rovers.

Courier Sport has taken a look back at a remarkable year at the Kirkcaldy club.

New contract announcement

Raith dropped news of Murray’s new long-term agreement on Christmas Eve with a tongue-in-cheek parody of festive movie Love Actually.

It saw Barrowman copy a scene from the film with the offer of a three-year contract extension.

The skit climaxed with a sign that said: ‘To me, you are perfect’ and with Murray shaking hands with the CEO.

Unfortunately, within eight months the love had gone and Murray was sacked.

Title push and promotion bid

Raith entered 2024 sitting top of the Championship table following a 2-1 victory over rivals Dunfermline at East End Park.

The result preserved a three-point advantage over Dundee United at the summit.

In the end, it was the favourites from Tannadice who prevailed with a six-point lead and Rovers had to settle for an impressive second place.

Rovers stars celebrate Dylan Easton's winner against Dundee United in December 2023.
Dylan Easton’s winner against Dundee United helped Raith Rovers top the Championship 12 months ago. Image: SNS.

They enjoyed a 14-point lead over Partick Thistle in third and subsequently held off the Jags in the play-off semi-final with a penalty-kicks triumph.

However, Ross County proved too strong in the final as Raith’s Premiership dreams were dashed.

It was an incredible effort from the Kirkcaldy club and one they could be proud of. But, ultimately, they came up short.

Ian Murray is sacked

The hopes were clearly that Raith would learn their lessons from their agonising failure to win promotion.

Experience was added to the squad in the form of Hibernian pair Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, and Airdrie player-assistant Callum Fordyce.

But it was a slowish start to the season in the Premier Sports Cup, with wins over Stirling Albion and Stranraer followed by a narrow defeat to County in Dingwall.

Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

A draw with Hamilton Accies left Rovers without qualification for the knock-out stages.

And the Stark’s Park board caused shockwaves through Scottish football when they axed Murray in the wake of an opening-day league defeat to Airdrie.

Directors’ concern was over a team they felt had regressed in the first half of the year.

But, even with Murray no longer at the helm, Rovers have spent the season so far in the bottom half of the table and failing to live up to last term’s promise.

Managerial hunt drags on

The suspicion was that Rovers had a replacement for Murray in mind and many thought a replacement would be appointed quickly.

However, in the end, it took the club 30 days to name Murray’s successor.

The net was cast wide, possible targets were spoken to and ruled out – by either Raith or the candidates themselves – and eventually David Healy was poised to take over.

Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017.
David Healy got cold feet after agreeing a move to become Raith Rovers’ new manager. Image: SNS.

But the Northern Irishman got cold feet and pulled out of the move, before landing an improved contract at Linfield.

When Neill Collins arrived to make a return to Scottish football for the first time in 20 years, it took most by surprise.

But the former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley boss was said to be Raith’s first choice all along.

Collins California Dreaming

After a rollercoaster spell that saw him preside over six wins, six defeats and three draws, it was announced last Saturday that Collins had departed.

Following a reign lasting just three months, it was another shock to the system at Stark’s Park.

Former Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins holds his hand to his mouth.
Departed Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

With Sacramento Republic triggering a clause in his contract and the 41-year-old wanting to accept a return to the United States, there was nothing the Raith hierarchy could do.

But now they are back to seeking another new manager following a year that started with them appearing to have the stability of a long-term incumbent in the dugout.

It was just another reason why some connected with Raith would be forgiven for being happy to see the back of 2024.

Conversation