Raith Rovers announce shock departure of manager Neill Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers announce shock departure of manager Neill Collins

The Stark's Park boss has been in place for only three months.

By Iain Collin
Departed Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins has left his post as Raith Rovers manager. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have been dealt a bombshell blow after announcing the departure of manager Neill Collins.

The former Wolves and Sheffield United defender has been in the Stark’s Park job for just 109 days.

However, he has opted to depart the Kirkcaldy club in favour of a return to the United States.

California outfit Sacramento Republic have activated the ‘financial release clause’ in Collins’ contract and he will ‘depart with immediate effect’.

Neill Collins has enjoyed a rollercoaster spell as Raith Rovers manager. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

A statement from the Raith board of directors reads: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.

“We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.

“We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.

“The process of appointing a new manager is already underway. In the meantime, Colin Cameron and John Potter will oversee first-team duties on an interim basis.”

United States career

The 41-year-old kick-started his managerial career at Tampa Bay Rowdies in May 2018 and spent five years at the helm of the USL Championship outfit.

His reputation Stateside earned him a switch to Barnsley last July but he was sacked in April despite the League One side sitting in the promotion play-off places.

The one-time Queen’s Park and Dumbarton player then returned to Scottish football for the first time in 20 years when he was appointed boss at Rovers on September 3.

It came after David Healy had pulled out of a deal to become successor to Ian Murray at the 11th hour.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins has been in charge at Raith Rovers for just three months. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

But Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman insisted that Collins had been the club’s number one choice from the outset and that their ‘persistence had paid off’.

Collins endured an inauspicious start to life in the dugout at Stark’s Park, with an SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Ayr United on his debut followed by a Fife derby loss to Dunfermline.

He eventually got a win in his fourth game in charge, with a shock success against Falkirk.

The topsy-turvy form continued, however, and left him with just one victory in his first seven outings.

But Friday night’s swan-song, at old stomping ground Hampden, earned Rovers back-to-back wins to sign off with the team sitting in sixth place ahead of the Saturday fixtures.

More from Football

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk sitting in the stand.
Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn't block St Johnstone switch
Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears…
Chris Kane warms up before Dunfermline Athletic's Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline Athletic: James McPake talks ex-St Johnstone striker Chris Kane comeback chances - and…
Seun Adewumi made his first start for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Dundee target Mexican midfielder as January transfer window nears
Luigi Capuano, pictured, has overseen a drive towards sustainability at Dundee United.
Luigi Capuano wants Dundee United to be transfer market maestros as Tannadice CEO hails…
Simo Valakari has big ambitions for St Johnstone. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Simo Valakari: 'I want to win trophies' declares St Johnstone boss
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty challenges players to put in 'perfect performance' at Rangers

Conversation