Police make arrest in Rosyth following concern for a woman

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a report of concern for a woman in Rosyth.

Officers made the arrest on Queensferry Road on Saturday afternoon.

It follows reports on social media of several police cars in the Wemyss Street area of the town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday we received a report of concern for a woman in the Rosyth area.

“Officers carried out enquiries and traced a 48-year-old man in the Queensferry Road area in connection with the incident.

“He was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”