Drone footage shows progress on £100m Dundee ‘super school’

The East End Community Campus is scheduled to open in August.

By Laura Devlin

Drone footage has revealed the progress of the new £100 million Dundee ‘super school’.

The East End Community Campus will merge Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

When complete it will be the city’s first ‘flagship’ community campus and will include a music and drama centre, a café, a library and “fantastic” sports facilities.

It is expected to open in August next year and will be home to around 1,800 pupils.

Our video shows how construction work is progressing.

The school is expected to completed in summer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A birds-eye view. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The vast campus is being built on a Drumgeith Road site formerly occupied by St Saviour’s High School – which was demolished over a decade ago.

But concerns have been raised about the location due to it being a known flood risk.

It was badly hit by Storm Babet in October 2023 and pictures taken in the aftermath showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water.

Despite this, senior council officials said flood measures built at the new campus worked as intended.

East End Community Campus flooding Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fairfield flooding issues
The flooding at the construction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.

In an email to councillors – obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information request – one wrote: “The only impact of the flooding was in relation to the temporary site accommodation.

“No water impacted on the footprint of the building.

“The flood defences are working as intended where the community campus building was unaffected by the the flooding.”

The name of the council official has been redacted.

Head teacher appointed

The former head teacher of Morgan Academy Johnny Lothian has been appointed as the campus leader of the new school.

He announced his appointment on X in October, writing: “It is with mixed feelings that I share an upcoming change of role.

Former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Having enjoyed a very happy four years as leader of the Morgan Academy learning community, I am grateful and excited to be taking up the role of Campus Leader of the new East End Community Campus in Dundee.”

