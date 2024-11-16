EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle

The 16-year-old recently turned out for Scotland at youth level.

Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham is a wanted man.
By George Cran

Dundee want to keep the best young talent in their academy to boost the first-team picture.

However, the reality of modern football makes that difficult.

Especially when English Premier League clubs come calling.

Resisting what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a difficult thing for a talented young footballer and his family.

And resisting the transfer fee can be just as tricky for a club like Dundee, too.

In the summer, 16-year-old Seb Lochhead was sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a £300,000 starting off fee with add-ons to come.

Another young talent is also attracting Premier League interest.

Goalkeeper Ally Graham has just turned 16 and is part of the Dee U/18 and Scotland U/17 sides.

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee’s Ally Graham in action for Scotland in 2023. Image: SFA

His performances in youth football have drawn interest from a number of big clubs.

Graham has been on trial at Newcastle, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and lately Arsenal, as reported by Courier Sport.

With the Gunners, the Dundee youngster trained with Arsenal legend David Seaman.

However, it is understood Nottingham Forest are keen to step up their chase of the talented young keeper.

That’s after a summer deal between the two clubs, that included Graham as part of a possible Aaron Donnelly move to Dens Park, fell through.

‘Shows good players at Dundee’

While Dundee’s academy chief Stephen Wright wants to keep the best young talent at the club, he does see a positive side in all this interest.

Big clubs are taking note of young Dundee players and that shows there is real talent to be found there.

“You obviously want players to stay and get into Dundee’s first team, but I suppose my job is to try and do what’s best for each young player and their family,” Wright told Courier Sport.

Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT
Dundee academy chief Stephen Wright and technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT

“That’s getting a career anywhere, really.

“If it’s going to be England before he’s even touched the first team, that’s a sign of the times.

“English clubs are coming younger and younger, looking at players in Scotland.

“What it does do is show there are good players in the Dundee academy.

“Money comes into it and the clubs decide, but for me and for our coaches, it’s great to see recognition for our young players.

“Obviously, Sebastian [Lochhead] went down to Wolverhampton as well, which is, again, brilliant for us.

Former Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Former Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“Our younger players in the academy, they see that.

“They see that there’s players in our academy higher up that are moving to English Premier League clubs.

“It’ll give them a little boost as well, and the families.

“We would love to see these players playing for Dundee’s first team, like Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson are doing now, but again, at the academy, we don’t really have much control over that.”

First team

What they do have control over is the here-and-now for young Graham.

That includes training sessions with first-team goalkeeping coach Alan Combe, at times alongside the first-team goalkeepers.

“He’s been training with Alan Combe once a week with the younger ones,” Wright added.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken has been a recent Scotland call-up. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He’s at St John’s but he comes in to train with the first-team goalies, Trevor Carson, Jon McCracken and Harry Sharp so he’s been involved with those guys.

“He does the drills and stuff so he’s certainly in amongst the first-team squad, and with him being a Dundee fan as well, it’s brilliant for him.”

Scotland and Arsenal

There’s also Scotland duty. After turning out in the Victory Shield for the U/16s, Graham recently made his competitive U/17 debut.

The Dundee youngster travelled to Northern Ireland for a three-game qualifying tournament but unfortunately the Scots failed to get through.

They beat Lithuania 2-1 but fell to defeats against Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Ally was away with Scotland again, it was Euro qualifiers for the U/17s which is obviously a big deal,” Wright, who won two full Scotland caps in his playing career, added.

Dundee U/18 goalkeeper Ally Graham. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee U/18 goalkeeper Ally Graham. Image: Dundee FC

“Sadly, they never qualified, but the good sign is that Alistair started the three games, which is brilliant.

“So, that just shows you what they think of him.

“The feedback was very positive.

“It’s really, really good for him.

“Ally is part of our U/18 squad now, albeit he’s a first-year U/18, so he’s got another year and a half U/18s.

“He’s doing well, and then, obviously, he’d been down at Arsenal for four days as well, so they’d shown an interest and they’d been watching him for a little while.

“Going down there, again, positive feedback.

“I don’t know what’s going to come of that.”

Youth Cup

In the meantime, Graham has been playing his part in a Scottish Youth Cup run with the U/18s.

Dundee U/18 squad
Dundee’s U/18 squad with Ally Graham back row, fifth from right. Image: Dundee FC

They face Ayr United next Friday with a place in the last eight at stake after seeing off Penicuik and Fraserburgh in rounds two and three.

“The Fraserburgh game was a proper cup tie up there,” former Scotland international Wright added.

“A lot of the boys hadn’t experienced it before, fans shouting for their home team and a grass pitch under the floodlights.

“We did well to get through that. Who knows where it could take them this year, it’s nice to get a wee run in the cup.”

The development squad has also been glad to welcome back Ross Clark and David Cabrelli after long-term injuries.

Conversation