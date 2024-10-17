Dundee youth talent Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth talent Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up

The young goalkeeper will join up with Brian McLaughlin's U/17 squad.

By George Cran
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham has earned another call-up. Image: SFA

Dundee youth talent Ally Graham has been called up for Scotland’s U/17 Euro qualification campaign kick-off.

The 16-year-old has been capped at U/16 level under ex-Dee striker James Grady, taking part in the 2023 Victory Shield, but this will be his first foray at U/17 level for competitive games.

Graham has been involved in recent friendlies with the national side and has also featured for Dundee at U/18 level.

The goalkeeper is very highly-regarded in the Dark Blues youth setup and has drawn interest from Premier League giants Arsenal as well as Nottingham Forest, as revealed by Courier Sport.

He’s also been on trial at Southampton and trained with Newcastle United.

Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham in action for the Dark Blues’ U/16 side.

Despite the big interest, Graham remains at Dundee and will join up with the Scotland U/17 squad in Northern Ireland at the end of this month.

Round One qualifying for the 2025 U/17 European Championships in Albania consists of a mini-tournament between four teams.

Northern Ireland host the competition with the young Scots kicking off against them on Tuesday, October 29.

That’s followed by a clash with Lithuania four days later before finishing against Republic of Ireland on Monday, November 4.

The top two teams move into Round Two.

Conversation