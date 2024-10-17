Dundee youth talent Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up

Dundee youth talent Ally Graham has been called up for Scotland’s U/17 Euro qualification campaign kick-off.

The 16-year-old has been capped at U/16 level under ex-Dee striker James Grady, taking part in the 2023 Victory Shield, but this will be his first foray at U/17 level for competitive games.

Graham has been involved in recent friendlies with the national side and has also featured for Dundee at U/18 level.

The goalkeeper is very highly-regarded in the Dark Blues youth setup and has drawn interest from Premier League giants Arsenal as well as Nottingham Forest, as revealed by Courier Sport.

He’s also been on trial at Southampton and trained with Newcastle United.

Despite the big interest, Graham remains at Dundee and will join up with the Scotland U/17 squad in Northern Ireland at the end of this month.

Round One qualifying for the 2025 U/17 European Championships in Albania consists of a mini-tournament between four teams.

Northern Ireland host the competition with the young Scots kicking off against them on Tuesday, October 29.

That’s followed by a clash with Lithuania four days later before finishing against Republic of Ireland on Monday, November 4.

The top two teams move into Round Two.