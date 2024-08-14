EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham

Two more Premier League clubs are tracking Dundee starlet Ally Graham.

The 15-year-old goalkeeper is capped at Scotland U/16 level, turning out for Dee favourite James Grady’s Victory Shield side.

Highly-regarded at Dens Park, the youngster has already featured for the club’s U/18s.

Earlier this year, Courier Sport revealed Graham had travelled down to Southampton to train with the south coast club.

Newcastle United also took him in to work with them as they ran the rule over the youngster.

Now there are two more Premier League outfits keeping tabs on Graham.

Online reports recently said a deal had been agreed for the teenager to join Nottingham Forest.

That, though, is not the case.

Courier Sport understands Graham could have been part of the deal to bring Aaron Donnelly back to Dens Park. However, the move fell through.

Now Premier League giants Arsenal have shown interest in the Dundee youth star.

Graham, though, remains a Dundee player and the Dark Blues hope to keep their young stopper on the books at Dens Park.

Big club interest in the teenager is high, however.