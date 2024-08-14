EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham

The Scotland U/16 international is attracting big suitors.

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham is attracting interest. Image: SFA
By George Cran

Two more Premier League clubs are tracking Dundee starlet Ally Graham.

The 15-year-old goalkeeper is capped at Scotland U/16 level, turning out for Dee favourite James Grady’s Victory Shield side.

Highly-regarded at Dens Park, the youngster has already featured for the club’s U/18s.

Earlier this year, Courier Sport revealed Graham had travelled down to Southampton to train with the south coast club.

Newcastle United also took him in to work with them as they ran the rule over the youngster.

Now there are two more Premier League outfits keeping tabs on Graham.

Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham in action for the Dark Blues’ U/16 side.

Online reports recently said a deal had been agreed for the teenager to join Nottingham Forest.

That, though, is not the case.

Courier Sport understands Graham could have been part of the deal to bring Aaron Donnelly back to Dens Park. However, the move fell through.

Now Premier League giants Arsenal have shown interest in the Dundee youth star.

Graham, though, remains a Dundee player and the Dark Blues hope to keep their young stopper on the books at Dens Park.

Big club interest in the teenager is high, however.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'areas to strengthen' before transfer window shuts as he…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Dundee fans enjoy their side's win over Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dens fans gave Dundee 'huge shot in the arm' against Hearts says Tony Docherty…
Luke McCowan and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee go three up against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's superb Hearts display showed they can handle losing star man Luke…
Dens Park. Image: SNS
JIM CRUMLEY: Dundee United fan’s letter touched Dens nerve as new Dundee stadium plagued…
5
Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks 'red…
3
Dundee fans and players celebrate at full-time after seeing off Hearts. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from impressive Hearts win as wingers shine
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee bravery hailed in superb Hearts victory as Tony Docherty provides Ziyad Larkeche injury…
4
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (middle) has options to ponder for today's clash with Hearts including new signing Billy Koumetio (left) and striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.
Dens dilemmas for Tony Docherty as Dundee host Hearts at home
2
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six

Conversation