Man, 33, charged with ‘assaulting’ police officer in Kirkcaldy

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to Links Street shortly after 6pm on Tuesday over an alleged breach of the peace.

At least two police units attended before a man allegedly assaulted an officer at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

She said: “A 33-year-old old man was arrested and charged in connection breach of the peace and police assault around 6.15pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 in Links Street, Kirkcaldy

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.”