‘End of an era’ as Aberdour restaurant to close after 18 years

Aberdour restaurant Room with a View has announced its closure after 18 years.

Owner Hannah Norman says the closure marks the “end of an era” in the Fife village.

The seafood restaurant – located at Hawkcraig Point, overlooking the Firth of Forth – will cease trading on September 28.

In a post on Facebook, Hannah said the business is a “cherished establishment for many in our community”.

Aberdour restaurant owner says closure decision ‘has not come lightly’

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Room with a View restaurant, effective as of the 28th of September 2024.

“After 18 wonderful years, this decision has not come lightly, the business has been a significant part of my life and a cherished establishment for many in our community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all of our staff members, both past and present.

“Your hard work, dedication, and passion have made Room with a View a place of joy and celebration, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.

“Unfortunately, the current economic climate has posed numerous challenges for the hospitality industry, and we have faced many financial constraints that have made it increasingly difficult to operate.

“Additionally, my personal circumstances have led me to prioritise family at this time.

“As I care for my elderly disabled mother and my 10-year-old triplets, I realise that it is essential to focus on family and cherish the precious time we have together.

“To all of our loyal customers, thank you for your support and patronage throughout the years.

“We have had the privilege of serving countless loyal customers; you have made our restaurant a vibrant part of this community.

“We will carry fond memories of the laughter, celebrations, and special moments shared within our walls.

“This closure marks the end of an era, but I remain hopeful for the future.

“Thank you once again for everything.”

Locals pay tribute as ‘legendary’ Aberdour restaurant announces closure

Locals have paid tribute to the “legendary” Aberdour restaurant on social media.

Tamsin Frost wrote: “Hannah, I’m so proud of what you achieved and the resilience you have shown for many years.

“Well done for prioritising family.

“Sending you lots of love.

“Your restaurant experience and food has been legendary.”

Maria Smith said: “A huge well done on creating and keeping afloat such a special and unique restaurant, as you know, our favourite.

“Even through the pandemic, you remained creative and hard-working.

“I can imagine the decision was tough, but I hope the future brings you much happiness.

“We will certainly miss you. All the very best Hannah.”

And Kirsten Urquhart wrote: “So deeply sorry to hear this Hannah.

“Room with a View holds such a special place in our hearts as one of the privileged few couples to be married here.

“Honestly cannot thank you and your family enough and will miss our anniversary and birthday celebrations with you and your amazing team.

“Wishing you all the very best in the future. You will be missed.”