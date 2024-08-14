‘End of an era’ as Aberdour restaurant to close after 18 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘End of an era’ as Aberdour restaurant to close after 18 years

Locals have paid tribute to the "legendary" restaurant.

By Ellidh Aitken
Room with a View restaurant in Aberdour, Fife.
Room with a View restaurant in Aberdour will close in September. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Aberdour restaurant Room with a View has announced its closure after 18 years.

Owner Hannah Norman says the closure marks the “end of an era” in the Fife village.

The seafood restaurant – located at Hawkcraig Point, overlooking the Firth of Forth – will cease trading on September 28.

In a post on Facebook, Hannah said the business is a “cherished establishment for many in our community”.

Aberdour restaurant owner says closure decision ‘has not come lightly’

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Room with a View restaurant, effective as of the 28th of September 2024.

“After 18 wonderful years, this decision has not come lightly, the business has been a significant part of my life and a cherished establishment for many in our community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all of our staff members, both past and present.

“Your hard work, dedication, and passion have made Room with a View a place of joy and celebration, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.

“Unfortunately, the current economic climate has posed numerous challenges for the hospitality industry, and we have faced many financial constraints that have made it increasingly difficult to operate.

Hannah Norman inside Room with a View. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Additionally, my personal circumstances have led me to prioritise family at this time.

“As I care for my elderly disabled mother and my 10-year-old triplets, I realise that it is essential to focus on family and cherish the precious time we have together.

“To all of our loyal customers, thank you for your support and patronage throughout the years.

“We have had the privilege of serving countless loyal customers; you have made our restaurant a vibrant part of this community.

“We will carry fond memories of the laughter, celebrations, and special moments shared within our walls.

“This closure marks the end of an era, but I remain hopeful for the future.

“Thank you once again for everything.”

Locals pay tribute as ‘legendary’ Aberdour restaurant announces closure

Locals have paid tribute to the “legendary” Aberdour restaurant on social media.

Tamsin Frost wrote: “Hannah, I’m so proud of what you achieved and the resilience you have shown for many years.

“Well done for prioritising family.

“Sending you lots of love.

“Your restaurant experience and food has been legendary.”

Hannah says the decision to close Room with a View ‘has not come lightly’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Maria Smith said: “A huge well done on creating and keeping afloat such a special and unique restaurant, as you know, our favourite.

“Even through the pandemic, you remained creative and hard-working.

“I can imagine the decision was tough, but I hope the future brings you much happiness.

“We will certainly miss you. All the very best Hannah.”

And Kirsten Urquhart wrote: “So deeply sorry to hear this Hannah.

“Room with a View holds such a special place in our hearts as one of the privileged few couples to be married here.

“Honestly cannot thank you and your family enough and will miss our anniversary and birthday celebrations with you and your amazing team.

“Wishing you all the very best in the future. You will be missed.”

