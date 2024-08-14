Former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager re-releases cookbook of venue’s favourite recipes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager re-releases cookbook of venue’s favourite recipes

Coin Salmond-Wallace was prompted by a wave of nostalgia for The Dining Room and has further projects in the pipeline.

By Claire Warrender
Colin Salmond-Wallace sifts through his cookbook.
Colin Salmond-Wallace sifts through his cookbook.

A former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager has re-released a cookbook of the venue’s favourite dishes amid a wave of nostalgia.

Colin Salmond-Wallace was in charge of The Dining Room, which closed in 2020 during Covid.

Four years on, he is still often asked for the gastropub recipes the restaurant was known for.

They include best-sellers penne pasta with beef fillet and white chocolate and toasted marshmallow cheesecake.

Colin began publishing recipes of the day on social media during lockdown.

And he eventually pulled them together for the book, The Dining Room At Home.

‘Fond nostalgia’ for the Dining Room prompted re-release

Nowadays Colin Salmond-Wallace is better known as the founder of the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook group, which has more than 36,000 members.

He is also the manager of independent High Street jewellery store Eloise.

Colin Salmond-Wallace from Kirkcaldy had re-released his cookbook, The Dining Room At Home
Colin Salmond-Wallace cooks up a storm in his Kirkcaldy kitchen.

However, he said: “There is still al lot of fond nostalgia in Kirkcaldy for The Dining Room.

“I keep getting asked for those glorious gastropub recipes we were famous for from those days.

“So it felt like a good time to put it back out there.

“We already had the publishers lined up too so it was easy to update it and re-release it for everyone asking about it.

“It’s really wonderful to see it out there again.

“It was a passion project for me during lockdown and it means a great deal to me to give people something entertaining to read and use in their kitchens.”

Community could be involved in Colin’s next cooking adventure

The cookbook’s initial run sold more than 500 copies within a fortnight and eventually sold out.

The re-release is also being well received.

And that has spurred Colin on as he considers future projects.

“There are another two books in the pipeline,” he says.

“The first will be out in time for Christmas this year and the second will be appearing in spring 2025.

“It’s very exciting. I plan to create a bit of community involvement with the 2025 project but there will be more said about that later in the year.”

The Dining Room At Home is available to buy on Colin’s website, cookwithcoco.com

And further foodie adventures are posted on his Cook With Coco Facebook group.

Conversation