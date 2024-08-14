Paranoid Perth thug jailed for ‘ferocious’ attack that broke man’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paranoid Perth thug jailed for ‘ferocious’ attack that broke man’s face

MacDonald, who has a history of offending, was warned by a sheriff not to become "one of those sad lonely lags" who is in and out of prison all of their lives.

By Jamie Buchan
Luke MacDonald
Luke MacDonald. Image: Facebook

A paranoid thug has been jailed for a “ferocious” assault at a Perth homeless unit that left his victim with multiple broken facial bones.

Luke MacDonald was seen leaving his victim’s room with his hands soaked in blood.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 23-year-old may have been in the grip of drug-induced psychosis at the time.

The 23-year-old admitted attacking Alexander Melville at the Salvation Army’s Skinnergate hostel on September 16 last year.

He also pled guilty to an unprovoked assault on stranger Keiron Millar in the city’s Half a Tanner pub about a month earlier.

MacDonald, who has a history of offending, was warned not to become “one of those sad lonely lags” who is in and out of prison all of their lives.

Drug-induced psychosis

Sheriff William Wood told MacDonald: “Here you are before the court, with two offences of considerable violence towards people who were – on the face of it – not troubling you personally at all.

“It must have been quite a shock for Mr Millar to find himself getting punched repeatedly in the face.

“The assault on Mr Melville was sustained, ferocious and vicious, causing him a considerable amount of damage to his face.

“In those circumstances, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Luke MacDonald
Luke MacDonald. Image: Facebook

He added: “Be under no illusion that being under the influence of drugs when these offences were committed is no excuse.

“This was self-induced drug-induced psychosis and if you don’t stop you will end up back here.

“You will become one of those sad lonely lags who are in and out of prison for stupid stuff they wish they hadn’t done, because they were under the influence of some intoxicant or another.”

MacDonald was jailed for 27 months.

Sheriff Wood imposed a 12-month supervised release order “to protect the public from serious harm.”

Surprise attack

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Mr Millar had been out drinking with his cousin in the city centre Half a Tanner on the evening of August 18 last year and briefly stepped outside.

When he re-entered, he was approached by MacDonald who asked him: “What’s going on?”

“He then punched him twice to the right side of his face,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The victim had no idea why Mr MacDonald had repeatedly punched him.

“He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where it was established he had sustained serious bruising to his left eye.”

Half a Tanner pub
MacDonald punched a stranger in the Half a Tanner pub, Perth.

The fiscal depute described the second assault at the Skinnergate hostel about a month later, on September 16.

“Just after 8am, Mr MacDonald exited his room and walked down the corridor to the victim’s room.

“He knocked multiple times and after getting no response, he banged on the door repeatedly until it was opened.

“The accused was later seen exiting the room with blood covering his hands and ran upstairs.”

Skinnergate Hostel
MacDonald attacked his second victim at the Skinnergate homeless hostel.

Another occupant alerted staff when he heard “whimpering” noises coming from Mr Melville’s room.

“When staff entered, they observed the victim hunched over the bed and spitting blood,” Ms Hodgson said.

“There was a significant amount of blood on the bed.”

Mr Lamont was rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary.

Police tried to interview him but his face was so swollen he struggled to speak.

He suffered a broken jaw and nasal bones.

Mr Melville told officers he did not know who had attacked him.

Drug use

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had been on remand since September.

“Mr MacDonald had been living in homeless accommodation, purely because the relationship with his father had become strained.

“He had been asked to leave the family home.

“At that stage, Mr MacDonald was misusing a number of substances, which had a knock-on effect to his mental health.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard he had been taking a variety of drugs including street valium, ketamine and crack cocaine.

A psychologist’s report revealed MacDonald had a history of drug-induced psychosis.

Ms Clark said: “Mr MacDonald seemed to have developed something of a fixation on Mr Melville.

“He was of the view he had been responsible for getting the police to the unit to speak to Mr MacDonald for things that were not true.”

MacDonald’s behaviour may have been a result of “paranoid ideation and/or auditory hallucinations,” according to a psychologist.

Ms Clark said her client was due to start work as a fencer before he was arrested.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Burglar with torch
Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family's home
Ash Street Dundee, where £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found
Firefighters had to rescue hiding £1.6m cannabis farmer during Dundee raid
Natalie Hawes
Sheriff tells Dundee repeat offender 'conquer your demons'
Edward Townsley
'Inveterate fraudster and thief' from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland
Kimberly Dow
Dunfermline woman convicted of shaking baby in attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Incontinence warning and 'ferme la bouche'
Balerno Place street sign
Dundee man remanded over 'permanent disfigurement assault' claims
Rebecca Tasker
Driver jailed for killing young Angus mum in A90 crash near Dundee
Ninewells Hospital
Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving…
Edinburgh High Court sign
High risk predator from Fife placed on lifelong restriction order