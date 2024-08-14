Popular Dundee bar promises ‘even better experience’ as it closes temporarily

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Popular Dundee bar promises ‘even better experience’ as it closes temporarily

Customers with bookings during the closure period have been contacted.

By Ben MacDonald
The Braes, Perth Road
The Braes is set to close for renovation work. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A popular Dundee bar is to close its doors next week to undergo refurbishment work.

The Braes, on Perth Road, will shut temporarily on Monday to allow 12 days of renovation to take place.

As well as “essential” work, the inside bar area is also expected to be improved.

Customers who have booked a table at the bar during this period have been contacted to arrange a new date.

The bar will reopen on Saturday, August 31.

A spokesperson for The Braes said: “We will be temporarily closing our doors from Monday for some refurbishments.

“We’re taking this opportunity to not only carry out essential maintenance but also to give the interior bar area a light refresh.

“We understand that this might affect some plans, and we’re reaching out to everyone who had bookings during this period to help rearrange for a more suitable time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but promise it’ll be worth the wait.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back with an even better Braes experience once we reopen.”

Elsewhere, plans to turn former public toilets on Seabraes into a two-storey cafe have been submitted.

