Popular Dundee bar promises ‘even better experience’ as it closes temporarily

A popular Dundee bar is to close its doors next week to undergo refurbishment work.

The Braes, on Perth Road, will shut temporarily on Monday to allow 12 days of renovation to take place.

As well as “essential” work, the inside bar area is also expected to be improved.

Customers who have booked a table at the bar during this period have been contacted to arrange a new date.

The bar will reopen on Saturday, August 31.

A spokesperson for The Braes said: “We will be temporarily closing our doors from Monday for some refurbishments.

“We’re taking this opportunity to not only carry out essential maintenance but also to give the interior bar area a light refresh.

“We understand that this might affect some plans, and we’re reaching out to everyone who had bookings during this period to help rearrange for a more suitable time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but promise it’ll be worth the wait.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back with an even better Braes experience once we reopen.”

