Home News Dundee

First look at plans to turn former Dundee toilets into two-storey cafe

The owner of the building says the venue would help "liven the area".

By Kieran Webster
A 3D image showing the Seabraes cafe plans and the toilets as they look now.
A 3D image showing the Seabraes cafe plans and the toilets as they look now. Image: Andrew Black Design

Plans have been lodged to turn former Dundee public toilets into a two-storey cafe that will “liven the area”.

The proposals from Black Thomson Properties could see former toilets on Seabraes, just off Perth Road, revamped.

The firm has owned the toilets for five years after buying the long-closed building from Dundee City Council.

The old toilets are still in place but are largely hidden from public view as they are below Perth Road street level.

If the plans are approved, it is hoped work on the project could start in summer 2025.

Former Seabras toilets ‘could lie empty forever’ unless cafe plans approved

Owner Andrew Black told The Courier: “We have been discussing options for several years with the council.

“They were keen to have something that would bring public good to the area.

“The idea of a cafe that links to Sebraes Park is one that they felt was appropriate for the building.

“We’re trying to retain the building as best as possible – it’s one of those buildings that would lie empty forever more unless there’s a new use.”

The old Seabraes toilets.
The old Seabraes toilets which could be turned into a cafe. Image: Andrew Black Design
The basement level of the cafe would replace the toilets.
The basement level of the cafe would replace the toilets. Image: Andrew Black Design

According to a design statement submitted to the council, the toilets were in operation until the 1990s and have been unused since.

The interior is described as being in a “deteriorating state” due to water ingress.

The plans would see a structure built above the toilets with the original decorative features being refurbished and retained.

Cafe seating would be at both the basement level, where the toilets are, and at ground level, as well as outside.

How the proposed cafe would look from Perth Road.
How the new cafe would look from Perth Road. Image: Andrew Black Design
How the site at Seabraes currently looks.
How the site currently looks. Image: Andrew Black Design

Andrew added: “It’s a busy area and close to the university – it will add options to the area.

“Having a link between the park and the cafe will liven the area too and bring more reason to use it.

“I think it’ll encourage more people to use the park.”

An operator for the cafe would be found at a later date.

Elsewhere on Perth Road, plans have been lodged to open a New York pizza-style takeaway.

