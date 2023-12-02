Ask a local: An insider’s guide to 5 of the best things about Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy, with its stunning views across the Firth of Forth, is an under-rated gem.

Scotland’s 12th biggest town is surrounded by green spaces thanks to abundant woodland and three splendid parks, as well as beautiful sandy beaches.

It’s also home to the Links Market, Europe’s longest street fair, which attracts around 250,000 visitors every Easter.

Culturally, Kirkcaldy has been immortalised in poetry thanks to its “queer like smell” from the once prolific linoleum industry.

And even The Beatles saw fit to give it a mention in their 1968 composition Cry Baby Cry.

Colin Salmond-Wallace is a huge fan of the town and champions it at every opportunity.

The 51-year-old, who lives with husband Gary, set up the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook group in 2019 to promote a positive message, and now has almost 20,000 followers

He is also manager of independent High Street jewellery store Eloise.

And he agreed to tell us his five favourite things about Kirkcaldy.

1. The view of Kirkcaldy from Beveridge Park

“I love a bit of peace and quiet and when I really want a bit of my own time there’s a bench dedicated to a Miss Scobie right at the top of Beveridge Park,” says Colin.

“I love it and feel very proprietorial over it because I love the view.

“You can see everything from Ravenscraig Park and Castle to church spires.

“It’s a beautiful view over Kirkcaldy and definitely one of my favourite things.

“And the park itself is wonderful and so well used.

“It doesn’t matter what time of day you go, there are people around, jogging, walking dogs, having a catch-up or playing with kids.

“It’s a really happy place and I love it there.”

2. The red heart on The Esplanade

“It’s had its fair share of controversy but I struggle to think of a more interactive piece of art in the town.

“Every single day there are people photographing it or having photographs taken with it – sometimes there’s even a queue!

“Now that it’s been properly landscaped in the heart is a real triumph for Instagram, and that’s what sells places nowadays.

“The more Instagrammable it is, the more it is related to the town.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful and we could do with more of them, to be honest.

“I feel delighted every time I see it – what better symbol for a town than a love heart?

“Yes, things could be better in several respects but there’s always hope.”

3. The people of Kirkcaldy

“The people of Kirkcaldy have been absolutely wonderful to me.

“I’m not from Fife originally but my dad was a Fifer and he always regretted the fact I wasn’t born in Fife.

“The people are amazing – this town is so full of love and friendship.

“People care. They care about you, they care about their neighbours.

“We saw so much of that during the pandemic and they did so much for each other.

“This town is at its best in a crisis.

“When the chips are down, they’ll take care of you.”

4. The independent businesses

“There are gaping holes where the big shops have upped and left.

“But there are 150 active businesses in the High Street, from The Duchess to the end of the Merchant’s Quarter.

“The things people are buying are things you can’t buy online. They’re coming for experiences.

“The Merchant’s House Cafe is an absolute favourite of mine.

“It opened just as the pandemic started and then they opened as a takeaway and created a hub for people so they could still come together at a distance.

“The Frame Store is fantastic. It does a beautiful job and is thriving.

“Sinclair’s fish merchants is also great. I use them two or three times a week and they’re quite high end with great quality products.

“I also have to mention Eloise – it’s unique in the town thanks to the services they offer.

“It’s been going for 36 years and is going from strength to strength.”

5. The rich history of Kirkcaldy

“What other provincial town can say it floored the world?

“Linoleum is everywhere and Kirkcaldy did that. I think that’s absolutely mind-blowing.

“Kirkcaldy is also the birthplace of Adam Smith, the father of modern economics, as well as Sir Sandford Fleming, who came up with time zones and the 24-hour clock.

“We’ve produced captains of industry, academics, prime ministers and best-selling authors.

“These are things to be massively proud of and I love walking in the shadows of giants.

“You feel its illustrious past and I’m 100% sure it will have an illustrious future.”