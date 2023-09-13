Here’s why large heart-shaped sculpture has appeared in Kirkcaldy

The story behind a large heart-shaped sculpture at the waterfront in Kirkcaldy has been revealed.

Locals have been left baffled after the metal structure appeared at the town’s seafront on Tuesday.

The sculpture was commissioned by Fife Council with the aim of installing something that would put a smile on people’s faces and attract visitors to the area.

Rory Thomas, who created the sculpture, told The Courier: “We wanted to build something that would give people a positive feeling in the town.

“The heart symbolises the love that we all have.

“The heart will also encourage people to take selfies which will give people an emotional connection to the place.

“Additionally, the aim was to give the promenade an identifiable feature that people would recognise.”

Father-son duo behind Kirkcaldy metal heart

Rory and his son Kyran are behind metalwork business Iron Design by Rory, which has been based in Leslie for the last 40 years.

The father-son duo have created many other structures across Fife, including the large metal hippo in Glenrothes town centre and the neighbouring human sundial on the Kirkcaldy waterfront.

The 64-year-old added: “We have created a unique and special piece of art which is another addition to our growing list of town art around Fife.

“I’m pleased with how the structure turned out and I’m delighted that people were enjoying it as it was being installed.

“It’s great to see and it certainly gets people talking.”

Metal heart commissioned by Fife Council

Fife Council‘s economic adviser for town centre development Andrew Walker explained the new sculpture was commissioned to provide a positive focal point for the town and its waterfront.

“This artwork was funded by the Scottish Government’s place based investment fund as part of a Kirkcaldy town centre Gateways and Closes project,” he said.

“[It] is an important part of a creating a sense of place, improving the look and feel of the town and to help tell the interesting and varied stories that the town has to tell.”