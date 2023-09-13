Here’s why large heart-shaped sculpture has appeared in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Here’s why large heart-shaped sculpture has appeared in Kirkcaldy

Locals were left baffled after the metal artwork appeared at the town's seafront on Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
The heart-shaped metalwork structures at Kirkcaldy waterfront.
The heart-shaped metalwork structures at Kirkcaldy waterfront. Image: Iron Design By Rory

The story behind a large heart-shaped sculpture at the waterfront in Kirkcaldy has been revealed.

Locals have been left baffled after the metal structure appeared at the town’s seafront on Tuesday.

The sculpture was commissioned by Fife Council with the aim of installing something that would put a smile on people’s faces and attract visitors to the area.

Rory Thomas, who created the sculpture, told The Courier: “We wanted to build something that would give people a positive feeling in the town.

“The heart symbolises the love that we all have.

why the sculpture has been built at the Kirkcaldy waterfront
The sculpture on the Kirkcaldy waterfront. Image: Iron Design By Rory.

“The heart will also encourage people to take selfies which will give people an emotional connection to the place.

“Additionally, the aim was to give the promenade an identifiable feature that people would recognise.”

Father-son duo behind Kirkcaldy metal heart

Rory and his son Kyran are behind metalwork business Iron Design by Rory, which has been based in Leslie for the last 40 years.

The father-son duo have created many other structures across Fife, including the large metal hippo in Glenrothes town centre and the neighbouring human sundial on the Kirkcaldy waterfront.

The 64-year-old added: “We have created a unique and special piece of art which is another addition to our growing list of town art around Fife.

“I’m pleased with how the structure turned out and I’m delighted that people were enjoying it as it was being installed.

“It’s great to see and it certainly gets people talking.”

Metal heart commissioned by Fife Council

Fife Council‘s economic adviser for town centre development Andrew Walker explained the new sculpture was commissioned to provide a positive focal point for the town and its waterfront.

“This artwork was funded by the Scottish Government’s place based investment fund as part of a Kirkcaldy town centre Gateways and Closes project,” he said.

“[It] is an important part of a creating a sense of place, improving the look and feel of the town and to help tell the interesting and varied stories that the town has to tell.”

More from Fife

Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
Fiona Greenaway has announced Serendipi-Tea in Thornton is to close
Award-winning Fife cafe to shut after 9 years
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares
A red car turning the wrong way onto the Forgan Roundabout in Fife
Watch as cars drive wrong way on two Fife roundabouts
The two affected Methil tower blocks
Cladding to be stripped from two Fife tower blocks amid fire safety concerns
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Bathers at the Cellardyke tidal pool.
5 Fife wild swimming spots with a twist
2
The railway line at Kirkcaldy is currently closed. Image: Google Maps
Train services resume after reports of person on railway line at Kirkcaldy

Conversation