Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told

Former assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson said concerns about terrorism "had no reference" to Mr Bayoh's skin colour.

By Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

Concerns about terrorism “had no reference” to the skin colour of a man who died in police custody, an inquiry has heard.

Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry on Wednesday he wanted any terror-related fears to be “quelled”.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of his death and whether race was a factor.

Mr Nicolson, who served for 32 years with Police Scotland and was one of the senior officers on the day of the incident, was asked by senior counsel Angela Grahame KC about his original statement to the inquiry.

assistant Chief Constable Ruaraidh Nicolson.
Former assistant Chief Constable Ruaraidh Nicolson.

In his statement, Mr Nicolson said he had been asked if “the race of the individual could be a basis for understanding this to be a terrorist attack”.

The officer said in his statement this was “absolutely not” a factor.

He said: “For years the highest threat from terrorism in Scotland was Irish-related terrorism.

“Race, colour of skin, whatever, is not an issue in terms of what was intended from this.”

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

After reading the statement, Ms Grahame asked Mr Nicolson why he had raised an issue regarding counter-terrorism in a meeting shortly after Mr Bayoh’s death and pressed him on whether his ethnicity was a reason for this.

He replied: “It had no reference to that whatsoever.

“The information we had at that stage was that an attack was likely from a lone individual, who would potentially be carrying a knife.”

He cited a number of terror attacks which had taken place around the world in the months before Mr Bayoh’s death, stating this was his reason for initially having terrorism concerns.

He said: “But it formed nothing in relation to ethnicity, apart from the modus operandi which was said to be a lone individual with a knife or a bladed weapon and that it would be an attack on members of the public or on uniformed personnel.”

Angela Grahame KC
Senior counsel Angela Grahame KC. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Ms Grahame mentioned retired chief superintendent Garry McEwan, who previously gave evidence to the inquiry.

She told Mr Nicolson his former colleague said there was never any point to suggest it was a terror attack.

Mr Nicolson replied: “I agree with that.

“To the contrary it was to suggest that it wasn’t terror, so what we wanted to do was get messages out to our own people but also to communities, to say this is not a terrorist-related matter.

“Various communities at that stage, with all the events, the number of racially-motivated incidents were up and we were at pains to make sure that we could alleviate any concerns.

“What I wanted to do was say, ‘this is not terrorism-related’, so that we then quell any fears whatsoever and we try to make sure that we don’t have a spike in racially-motivated incidents at that time.”

Ruaraidh Nicolson
Ruaraidh Nicolson at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

Mr Grahame asked Mr Nicolson if he had any concerns members of the public may have thought it was a terrorism-related incident at the time.

The former officer said “some sections of the public may well have believed that” but maintained he ensured that “everybody understands” it was not a terror-related incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Campbell told the inquiry in March the idea of a potential terrorism link was “quickly eliminated”.

The inquiry, taking place before Lord Bracadale – who attended remotely on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19 – continues.

More from Courts

Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David McArthur, serious assault Picture shows; David McArthur, serious assault. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 13/09/2023
Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
The trial is examining the deaths of Harry and Shirley Taggerty as they walked along the A911 Leslie Road.
Glenrothes driver hit and killed walking couple after swerving across road, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis cash confiscation and soldier assault
Police were called to the Boreland area of Kirkcaldy on Monday night.
Man, 56, accused of Kirkcaldy attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Knifeman caught at Perthshire holiday resort after vicious metal pole assault
High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife rapist began attacks when he was 16 and continued for 25 years