Dundee solar heating firm wins £150k investment to aid expansion

The founder of the Dundee firm said the money will help to enhance manufacturing capabilities and enter new markets.

By Alex Banks
The funding will help towards entering new markets. Image: Solariskit
The funding will help towards entering new markets. Image: Solariskit

A Dundee solar energy firm has secured a £150,000 investment to help accelerate product development.

Solariskit created the world’s first self-assembled solar water heater which can be fitted in around 20 minutes.

The Solariskit solar collector converts sunlight efficiently into hot water.

Mechanical engineer Dr Faisal Ghani founded the firm which has now secured the investment from the British Design Fund.

He travelled to Rwanda to launch the pioneering thermal collector flat pack last year with the potential to save energy costs of up to 70%.

Worldwide targets for Solariskit

Faisal has over 20 years of experience in solar heating and is hoping to work towards business targets in African and South American nations.

The business, which is based at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, was founded after he found out some households in Rwanda are forced to spend up to 40% of their income on energy.

Faisal believes solar heating is an easy and affordable solution.

He said: “The more I looked into it the more I saw the potential for solar heating to solve the problem. There were many design challenges to overcome.

Faisal Ghani, founder and chief executive of Solariskit. Image: SolarisKit

“Any technology we produced had to not only work successfully in different climates but also be very easy to transport and fit.

“Less than 2% of global heating needs are currently met by solar energy.

“We are aiming to change the landscape with our affordable and efficient technology.”

The system can be fitted without the use of tools or an installer.

It can be easily transported and works in geographies where sunlight levels are low.

Rising gas prices has seen interest continue to grow in the UK and across Europe.

British Design Fund investment will help in next steps

Faisal believes the six-figure funding will help in expanding the firm’s reach as it grows across different markets.

He added: “It’s fantastic to have the backing of British Design Fund as we embark on the next stage of our growth and bringing our solutions to people across the world.

“This funding will support us to expand our reach, accelerate product development, enhance our manufacturing capabilities and enter new markets.”

British Design Fund chief executive officer Damon Bonser said its investment committee were “really impressed” by Solariskit.

Solariskit’s flat-packable solar thermal collector. Image: Solariskit

He said: “SolarisKit’s flat-packed solar collector is a breakthrough in the field of solar thermal energy.

“The investment committee were really impressed by the team at SolarisKit, their vision and the technology.”

British Design Fund is a leading early-stage British manufacturing investor. It works with ambitious product start-up enterprises who are ready to scale-up and build thriving stand-out businesses.

