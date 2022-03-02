Dundee entrepreneur travels to Rwanda to install pioneering energy system after two years of work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee entrepreneur travels to Rwanda to install pioneering energy system after two years of work

By Gavin Harper
March 2 2022, 7.41am Updated: March 2 2022, 12.11pm
Dr Faisal Ghani, founder of Solariskit, with his products in Rwanda.
A trial of equipment developed by Dundee firm Solariskit to provide cheaper access to hot water in Rwanda has “exceeded all expectations”.

Mechanical engineer Dr Faisal Ghani, founder and chief executive of Solariskit, has created a pioneering thermal collector flat pack kit.

Assembled in 30 minutes, the Solariskit solar collector can convert sunlight efficiently into hot water.

It has the potential to save energy costs of up to 70%.

Mr Ghani travelled to Rwanda recently to see how a trial of his product went. He said the trip “exceeded all expectations”.

The Solarskit chief executive added: “We had no idea what to expect.

“The collectors exceeded expectations in terms of performance.

“We expected them to heat water to 55-60 degrees Celsius and we found we could actually heat water to 67 degrees, so they performed much better than expected.”

He said local technicians were able to install, with the Solariskit product taking half the man power of current water heaters.

“The local technicians were able to quickly and easily understand how to assemble and it was much easier to install,” the Dundee entrepreneur said.

“Currently, they need four technicians for a whole day to install the water heater.

“With ours they needed two technicians and it didn’t take as much time.

“It was great to see in-country all the benefits.”

Financial benefits to families in Rwanda

Mr Ghani explained the financial benefits his product could have to families.

A typical monthly salary is 692,000 Rwandan Francs, or just over £500 per month.

Mr Ghani said: “Most people found it too expensive to run their shower because it was too expensive to heat the water using electricity.

“One household said they had an electric hot water system and they ran it for a month.

The Solariskit products have been trialled in Rwanda.
“Their bill was 80,000 Rwandan Francs. That’s about £60, a huge sum of money.

“They switched it off and the following month it was 30,000 Rwandan Francs (£22), so just heating water was about 60% of their energy bills.”

There is widespread concern there about Covid-19 too, which has led to some families using more hot water than normal.

“They were bathing their two kids twice a day because they were so worried about Covid,” the Solariskit founder said.

“They heated the water using charcoal and it took them about an hour each time to heat the water, bathe their children.

“Charcoal prices have also just gone through the roof.”

Solariskit founder Faisal Ghani with his products in Rwanda.
Mr Ghani said his trip had been postponed twice previously due to the pandemic.

He added it was “incredible” to finally see the product in operation.

“It was so rewarding to see our work of more than two years finally in country and making a difference to the environment, but also quality of life,” he said.

“This was our third attempt at trying to get to Rwanda. The previous two times the flights were cancelled.”

Plans to recruit and grow Solariskit

Solariskit is currently in discussions with another Scottish company to get its solution into camping and glamping sites across the UK.

The firm has also had discussions with housing developers in Kenya and the USA.

Its team has grown to five and moved into new, larger premises at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

SolarisKit has moved into new premises at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Mr Ghani hopes to continue the firm’s growth over the next two years, not just in Dundee.

He said: “There’s potential for us to double our manufacturing capacity in the next 24 months, so we’d be going from three to six staff.

“We’re also keen to increase our engineering capacity too.

“We’re looking at a manufacturing hub in South Africa and possibly in East Africa too.”

