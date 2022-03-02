Fife farmer in Ukraine makes Molotov cocktails with daughter to fight off invading Russian forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Fife farmer in Ukraine makes Molotov cocktails with daughter to fight off invading Russian forces

By Alasdair Clark
March 2 2022, 7.56am Updated: March 2 2022, 10.22am
Peter Thomson, a farmer originally from St Andrews, Fife, who now lives in Ukraine
Peter Thomson, a farmer originally from St Andrews.

A farmer from Fife who lives in Ukraine with his family has shared how he is making Molotov cocktails to help fight off invading Russian forces.

Born in St Andrews, Peter Thomson has lived in southern Ukraine since March 1993, where he runs a company which farms around 50,000 acres of land.

Normally planning his yearly crops like oilseed rape and sunflowers, the farmer has now joined other locals who have been forced to defend their country from Russian forces.

Peter and his family have left their home in Odesa and are now living south of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, as a result of the war.

Speaking on the Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, the farmer said he had spent time with his daughter making deadly Molotov cocktail bombs.

Some of the petrol bombs Peter made with his daughter.

“We are all preparing to fight, one way or another.

“My daughter and I spent an hour or two this morning making Molotov cocktails from the petrol that’s usually used for the lawnmower, and took them down to the local territorial defence people,” he said.

The father and daughter pair turned 20 wine bottles into petrol bombs, passing them to defence groups who have set up a roadblock on the way into the village where they are living.

“We took down our contribution in Molotov cocktails which are very effective against the armoured vehicles.

Ukrainian leader have distributed instructions for making the bombs to citizens.

“In happier times I make quite a lot of cider at home, so we use those bottles which are quite a good vessel for keeping Molotov cocktails,” Peter said.

Four of Peter’s farms are now in territory newly occupied by the Russians, he told the podcast, with around 400 of his employees affected.

Asked what he would do if he came across Russian tanks, Peter said he would be willing to fight.

“I don’t have any firearms, I’ve started carrying a fairly big hunting knife with me. I don’t know what use that is against a tank, but it’s there anyway,” he added.

While he is still currently working to keep his farms, Peter said: “I need to be available pretty much 24 hours a day as long as there’s something there to work for.

Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine’s leader has called a blatant campaign of terror.

“There may come a time when that all goes and we need to go and fight and we will do it.”

The Fife farmer, who still has a British passport, would be entitled to return to Scotland but said he would struggle to leave behind his friends and employees who couldn’t come with him.

“I don’t know if I could live with myself for doing that.

“I’d rather be somewhere else, but here we are,” he added.

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

