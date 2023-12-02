Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s festive fun is a treat for Forbes of Kingennie visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s festive fun is a treat for Forbes of Kingennie visitors

Fleur Baxter's cartoon agri artwork will raise vital funds for a Tayside mountain rescue team following a Storm Babet tragedy and also be seen on BBC Scotland's Landward programme this month.

By Graham Brown
Fleur Baxter has spent this week in a farm shed painting her Christmas bales. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fleur Baxter has spent this week in a farm shed painting her Christmas bales. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter will know what to put at the top of her letter to Santa.

Because the popular bales artist has been so busy creating cartoon Christmas characters that she’ll definitely need to stock up on spray paint.

Farmer Fleur has made a name for herself up and down the country with her colourful straw bales.

Her talent has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Fleur Baxter Christmas bales
If anyone can, Balesy can. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus families eagerly await the arrival of her latest display once the harvest is in each year.

Her late summer display of Marvel characters in a field near Monikie was another big hit.

Busy lead-up to Christmas

Fleur has been busy again to put together a seasonal show for one of her own fields beside the Forfar to Carnoustie road.

But she has also painted an array of Christmas characters for the Forbes of Kingennie resort.

Fleur Baxter Christmas characters.
Snowmen, Robins and Santa Claus are all in a day’s work for Balesy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fleur Baxter Christmas bales
Spray away. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And the joy of her artwork will also raise money as a thank you to Tayside branch of the Scottish Mountain Rescue team for their efforts when tragedy struck the Forbes family during Storm Babet.

Perthshire businesswoman Wendy Taylor, a member of the Angus farming family, lost her life after being swept into the Water of Lee during the October storm.

Mountain rescue team members recovered the body of the 57-year-old, part of the family who run Errol-based Taylor’s Snacks.

A JustGiving page set up by the Taylor family has raised almost £35,000 for the team.

Landward slot

Fleur is also due to make an appearance on BBC Scotland’s Landward programme on December 7.

She said: “It’s been a really hectic spell.

“I have done Christmas displays before, but we’ve had to fit in the Landward filming and the Forbes of Kingennie bales have been a big job, but really enjoyable.

“It’s been such a sad time for the Forbes family so I hope people will enjoy seeing the bales and make a donation to the mountain rescue team.”

Forbes of Kingennie marketing manager Charlotte Gammie said the bale trail been an instant success.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it and today was their first day but it has been phenomenal already,” said Charlotte.

Fleur Baxter Christmas bales.
Fleur steps up to the festive challenge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have the Christmas markets this weekend so we are hoping people will really love seeing them.

“They’ll be up the whole month of December and the beauty is that they are dotted around the resort for people to enjoy.

“We just wanted to give something back to people to enjoy, so they can see them for free and hopefully support Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.”

