Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur’s festive fun is a treat for Forbes of Kingennie visitors

Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter will know what to put at the top of her letter to Santa.

Because the popular bales artist has been so busy creating cartoon Christmas characters that she’ll definitely need to stock up on spray paint.

Farmer Fleur has made a name for herself up and down the country with her colourful straw bales.

Her talent has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Angus families eagerly await the arrival of her latest display once the harvest is in each year.

Her late summer display of Marvel characters in a field near Monikie was another big hit.

Busy lead-up to Christmas

Fleur has been busy again to put together a seasonal show for one of her own fields beside the Forfar to Carnoustie road.

But she has also painted an array of Christmas characters for the Forbes of Kingennie resort.

And the joy of her artwork will also raise money as a thank you to Tayside branch of the Scottish Mountain Rescue team for their efforts when tragedy struck the Forbes family during Storm Babet.

Perthshire businesswoman Wendy Taylor, a member of the Angus farming family, lost her life after being swept into the Water of Lee during the October storm.

Mountain rescue team members recovered the body of the 57-year-old, part of the family who run Errol-based Taylor’s Snacks.

A JustGiving page set up by the Taylor family has raised almost £35,000 for the team.

Landward slot

Fleur is also due to make an appearance on BBC Scotland’s Landward programme on December 7.

She said: “It’s been a really hectic spell.

“I have done Christmas displays before, but we’ve had to fit in the Landward filming and the Forbes of Kingennie bales have been a big job, but really enjoyable.

“It’s been such a sad time for the Forbes family so I hope people will enjoy seeing the bales and make a donation to the mountain rescue team.”

Forbes of Kingennie marketing manager Charlotte Gammie said the bale trail been an instant success.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it and today was their first day but it has been phenomenal already,” said Charlotte.

“We have the Christmas markets this weekend so we are hoping people will really love seeing them.

“They’ll be up the whole month of December and the beauty is that they are dotted around the resort for people to enjoy.

“We just wanted to give something back to people to enjoy, so they can see them for free and hopefully support Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.”