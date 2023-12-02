Scotties By The Sea art trail smashes expectations as auction unleashes bidding wars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Scotties By The Sea art trail smashes expectations as auction unleashes bidding wars

Thirty Giant Scotties and 15 Wee Dugs spent 10 weeks on the streets of St Andrews and north east Fife.

By Claire Warrender
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.'
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.' Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fife’s spectacular Scotties By The Sea trail has been hailed an amazing success after smashing all expectations.

The 10-week art exhibition saw 30 Giant Scotties and 15 Wee Dugs unleashed around St Andrews and other coastal communities.

And it culminated in a frenzied bidding war when the sculptures went up for auction in aid of Maggie’s Dundee on Thursday.

One of the Giant Scotties by the sea which was bought at auction.
One of the Giant Scotties By The Sea, which was bought at auction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

BID St Andrews organised the event in the hope of raising £150,000 for the cancer charity.

But the pooches proved so popular, people shelled out more than £256,000.

BID chairwoman Louise Fraser said: “Bids were going crazy for some of the dogs.

“The highest was £11,000 for Highland Scottie, which was based at the Byre Courtyard during the trail.”

All the Scotties were snapped up by bidders

Other dogs weren’t far behind in the bidding stakes.

Copper Dog, which stood guard outside Lindores Abbey in Newburgh, went for £10,000.

And one undecorated Wee Dug was snapped up for a cool £5,600 – the price includes the option of an artist to paint it with a unique design.

Copper Dug, which was outside Lindores Abbey.
Copper Dug, which was outside Lindores Abbey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Looking at the list of prices, you wouldn’t know the difference between the smaller or bigger dogs,” Louise said.

“Most of them went for between £5,000 and £5,500.”

Louise was particularly pleased for the Levenmouth community, which launched a last-minute fundraising drive to buy Postcards From Fife.

It stood on Leven Promenade throughout the trail and locals were desperate to see it return.

The Leven Scottie could return thanks to a fundraiser
The Leven Scottie will return thanks to a fundraiser. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Tourism Association.

“We were really rooting for them during the bidding,” Louise said.

“They had some stiff competition so we didn’t know if they’d manage it but we’re so pleased they did.”

Scotties By The Sea ensured ‘everybody was a winner’

BID St Andrews said Scotties By The Sea was a huge draw throughout its run.

Thousands of people followed the trail, created with the help of Wild In Art.

“Everybody was a winner,” said Louise.

Louise Fraser, chairperson of BID St Andrews, at a launch event in May with sponsors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“St Andrews is often seen as aloof to other local communities but we’ve built some wonderful bridges and it’s now a much more cohesive community.

“Maggie’s has obviously been a winner, as have all the wonderful people who bid – they’ve got some wonderful dogs to take home.

“I can’t see anything negative about it at all. It’s been super.”

Other winners include independent businesses operating near Scottie sites.

“We don’t have pounds, shillings and pence, but Lindores Abbey were saying they were getting families because of the dog outside,” Louise added.

‘Massive boost’ for Maggie’s Dundee

And she said: “It’s been hard, hard work but – oh my goodness – it’s been worth it.

“We knew it would be good for businesses and communities.

“But it’s brought so much more than we imagined and delivered way above and beyond what we expected.”

Annie Long, Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager, said the auction had given the charity a massive boost.

“It will allow us to continue to help people in Tayside and north east Fife with cancer,” she said.

