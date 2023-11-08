Perthshire’s Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire’s Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts

Thousands of pounds have been donated to a fundraiser in memory of the 'beloved wife, mother and grandmother'.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Chris Ferguson
Wendy Taylor.
Wendy Taylor. Image: LinkedIn

Wendy Taylor, the Perthshire businesswoman who died after being swept away in an Angus river during Storm Babet, has been laid to rest.

The 57-year-old’s funeral took place at Newtyle Church in Angus on Tuesday, with the service led by the Rev Carleen Robertson.

Mrs Taylor died when she was swept into the Water of Lee on the Invermark Estate in October, as the region was hit with severe flooding.

She was part of the family that runs Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackie’s.

Wendy Taylor
Mrs Taylor died in October. Image: Police Scotland

Ahead of the service, Mrs Taylor’s family praised the efforts of rescue teams who helped to recover her body.

A fundraising page set up in aid of the Tayside branch of the Scottish Mountain Rescue Team has had more than £25,000 in donations.

A statement on the page from Mrs Taylor’s family said: “Wendy’s body was recovered in horrendous weather conditions by the Tayside division of the Scottish Mountain Rescue led by Paul Morgan and his team.

Wendy Taylor’s family ‘eternally grateful’ to mountain rescue team

“As a family, we will be eternally grateful to them for their courage as well as their compassion on that awful day.

“These people put their own lives on the line for others on a regular basis and should be highly commended for their bravery and dedication.

“If even one other life can be saved by supporting the Scottish Mountain Rescue teams then the tragic loss of Wendy will not be entirely in vain.”

A post on the Taylors Snacks LinkedIn page added: “It goes without saying, we are all devastated and the wider Taylor family are suffering unimaginable loss.

“Wendy was a beautiful soul, who lit up everyone’s lives. Our hearts are broken.”

In the wake of Mrs Taylor’s death, the family described her as “a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person” and “a ray of sunshine”.

They said: “Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.”

