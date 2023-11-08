Perthshire’s Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts

Wendy Taylor, the Perthshire businesswoman who died after being swept away in an Angus river during Storm Babet, has been laid to rest.

The 57-year-old’s funeral took place at Newtyle Church in Angus on Tuesday, with the service led by the Rev Carleen Robertson.

Mrs Taylor died when she was swept into the Water of Lee on the Invermark Estate in October, as the region was hit with severe flooding.

She was part of the family that runs Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackie’s.

Ahead of the service, Mrs Taylor’s family praised the efforts of rescue teams who helped to recover her body.

A fundraising page set up in aid of the Tayside branch of the Scottish Mountain Rescue Team has had more than £25,000 in donations.

A statement on the page from Mrs Taylor’s family said: “Wendy’s body was recovered in horrendous weather conditions by the Tayside division of the Scottish Mountain Rescue led by Paul Morgan and his team.

Wendy Taylor’s family ‘eternally grateful’ to mountain rescue team

“As a family, we will be eternally grateful to them for their courage as well as their compassion on that awful day.

“These people put their own lives on the line for others on a regular basis and should be highly commended for their bravery and dedication.

“If even one other life can be saved by supporting the Scottish Mountain Rescue teams then the tragic loss of Wendy will not be entirely in vain.”

A post on the Taylors Snacks LinkedIn page added: “It goes without saying, we are all devastated and the wider Taylor family are suffering unimaginable loss.

“Wendy was a beautiful soul, who lit up everyone’s lives. Our hearts are broken.”

In the wake of Mrs Taylor’s death, the family described her as “a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person” and “a ray of sunshine”.

They said: “Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.”