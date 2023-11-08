Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site takes step forward as £7m renovation plans lodged

The redevelopment of the Bell Street car park site has taken a step forward as Dundee City Council lodges an application for £7 million worth of works.

The building warrant application, submitted by the local authority’s transport department, outlines the work needed to transform the car park into a green travel-hub.

It reveals extensive plans to convert the ground floor of the ageing facility into a mixed-use space, which includes retail and bicycle storage and rental units.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th floor levels and the roof level of the multi-storey will be fitted with solar panels.

The total value of the work is listed at £7 million on the application, with the total project expected to cost in the region of £16 million.

Plans to transform the site of the ageing car park into a network of pedestrian and cycle corridors were first unveiled in April 2022.

When completed, the project will see 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

The car parking capacity in Bell Street would also be reduced by around half.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund in January.

Work on the redevelopment could begin as early as next spring, pending approval from councillors, and is expected to take up to two years to complete.

Commenting on the application, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A report will be brought to Dundee City Council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth, and Infrastructure Committee early next year to provide an update on the development of the Green Transport Hub, and to seek approval to commence the initial enabling works.

“As part of these works an area of the building’s ground floor will be fitted out with utility connections to provide for alternate use options at the facility associated with the sustainable transport aims of the project.”