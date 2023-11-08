Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site takes step forward as £7m renovation plans lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site takes step forward as £7m renovation plans lodged

The building warrant application outlines plans to transform the car park into a green travel-hub. 

By Laura Devlin
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied.

The redevelopment of the Bell Street car park site has taken a step forward as Dundee City Council lodges an application for £7 million worth of works.

The building warrant application, submitted by the local authority’s transport department, outlines the work needed to transform the car park into a green travel-hub.

It reveals extensive plans to convert the ground floor of the ageing facility into a mixed-use space, which includes retail and bicycle storage and rental units.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th floor levels and the roof level of the multi-storey will be fitted with solar panels.

The total value of the work is listed at £7 million on the application, with the total project expected to cost in the region of £16 million.

The West Bell Street multi-storey car park.

Plans to transform the site of the ageing car park into a network of pedestrian and cycle corridors were first unveiled in April 2022.

When completed, the project will see 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

The car parking capacity in Bell Street would also be reduced by around half.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund in January.

Also included in the plans is a segregated active freeway route. Image: Dundee City Council.

Work on the redevelopment could begin as early as next spring, pending approval from councillors, and is expected to take up to two years to complete.

Commenting on the application, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A report will be brought to Dundee City Council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth, and Infrastructure Committee early next year to provide an update on the development of the Green Transport Hub, and to seek approval to commence the initial enabling works.

“As part of these works an area of the building’s ground floor will be fitted out with utility connections to provide for alternate use options at the facility associated with the sustainable transport aims of the project.”

